Free Flight Training With Redbird At EAA AirVenture Oshkosh? Yup.

Redbird Launches Its “Touch ‘n Go Academy.” Doesn’t sound possible, we know. So we answer your questions about it.

On the eve of Oshkosh AirVenture 2019 Redbird has announced a new program that will debut at this year’s show, and it’s something that no one has ever done at OSH before…or likely even considered doing: offering free flight instruction at the show.

To answer your questions in the order we think they occurred to you: Yes, the training is done in Redbird’s aviation certificated simulators. Yes, there will be actual CFIs conducting the training on those same simulators. Yes, the training will count toward FAA training requirements. And, yes, any AirVenture attendee is eligible, though you’ll need to be a U.S. citizen. And if you’re already a Private Pilot or Instrument rated one, the EAA Pilot proficiency center is where you’ll want to go.

There will also be an impressive lineup of classes and simulator sessions in Redbird’s uber-cool Sim Lab.

Finally, you probably have even more questions than that, so head on to Redbird's website for more information.

The company expects the training slots to fill up fast, so register for training and schedule your time slots early! You can do both at that same web address.

Learn more about this year's EAA AirVenture Oshkosh!

