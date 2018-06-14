Free STC To Remove a Seat from Your Plane?

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

Aeronautix, a Columbia, Missouri, company, wants to give you something for free. An STC for your PA-32 series of Cherokee Six and Saratoga airplanes or your PA-34 Seneca, if either happen to have had a seventh seat installed.

When the FAA adopted the new BasicMed regs last year that allow pilots to largely skip the FAA for an alternate route to medical certification, it put limits on the airplanes you could fly with BasicMed, the pertinent part of which is, six seats is the limit. So owners of airplanes with a 7th seat (which hardly anyone ever uses) were out of luck. There are 14 such models the STC covers.

That’s where Aeronautix comes in. The company, which specializes in designated engineering representative (DER) and supplemental type certification (STC) services, will give owners of PA-32s and PA-34s the paperwork for an STC that approves it as a six-place-only plane, making it eligible to be flown by pilots with just a BasicMed medical.

That seventh seat does need to come out of the plane, something the owner can do themselves, and the paperwork does need to be filed, but as far as STCs go, it’s about as easy as it gets.

For more info go to Aeronautix.com.