Picture Perfect

Annual EAA AirVenture in July provides picture-perfect moments.

Leonardo Correa Luna
Leonardo Correa Luna
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
Leonardo Correa Luna
Leonardo Correa LunaPhotographer
Professional pilot and photographer Leonardo Correa Luna was born in Uruguay in 1974, and since he can remember all he wanted to be was a pilot. Forward in time to 2016 and at the age of 42 Leonardo has accumulated more than 12,000 flight hours, he has been captain and instructor for 7 different airlines in 6 countries and for the last 8 years has been based in China flying an Airbus A320 for a local airline. www.leonardocorrealuna.com
