Garmin Co-Founder Gary Burrell Flies West

The former King Radio executive had a bold vision for a new company. It succeeded beyond his wildest dreams.

Gary Burrell, co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Garmin International passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81.

Burrell along with Min Kao, founded the company with the vision of creating a new kind of aircraft electronics that leveraged new technology, including GPS, in ways that required a level of agility and innovation that was rare in the industry. With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Garmin International is the largest maker of general avionics electronics but today is also a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics. The company is valued at approximately $15 billion. The company reported got started with two folding chairs and a card table.

Garmin co-founder Min Kao said in a release, "Gary Burrell has been my friend, mentor and partner for more than 30 years. His vision, values, engineering skills and commitment to serving our customers have been the foundation for the growth of our company. It has been both a great privilege and a blessing to have known this amazing man and I know his legacy will live on."