Gear And Products For Aviation Enthusiasts April 2019

For airline history buffs, this bottle opener is a great conversation starter. The product is made of metal taken from the fuselage of a Pan Am Boeing 707, the world’s first jet airliner, which revolutionized mass air travel beginning in the late 1950s. The product features the body’s original rivets and is hand-polished for a clean finish. The opener is handmade in northern California. The product comes with a certificate explaining the origin of its materials as well as a box featuring the Pan Am logo. It is priced at $125.00. Learn more at Uncommon Goods: uncommongoods.com