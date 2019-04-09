Gear And Products For Aviation Enthusiasts April 2019

Click through the photo gallery below to learn about new products and gear for pilots and aviation enthusiasts. The items featured all appeared in the April 2019 issue of Plane & Pilot, subscribe today to learn about more new products.



Pan Am Boeing 707 Bottle Opener

Pan Am Boeing 707 Bottle Opener
For airline history buffs, this bottle opener is a great conversation starter. The product is made of metal taken from the fuselage of a Pan Am Boeing 707, the world’s first jet airliner, which revolutionized mass air travel beginning in the late 1950s. The product features the body’s original rivets and is hand-polished for a clean finish. The opener is handmade in northern California. The product comes with a certificate explaining the origin of its materials as well as a box featuring the Pan Am logo. It is priced at $125.00. Learn more at Uncommon Goods: uncommongoods.com

