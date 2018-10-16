Gear for Pilots and Aviation Enthusiasts

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!

Check out some of the latest gear, products, and equipment for pilots and aviation enthusiasts.

SPOT X 2-Way Satellite Messenger

The SPOT X 2-way satellite messenger is geared toward helping travelers stay safe and keep in touch while on the move. The handheld device offers two-way text messages, short emails, and SOS alerts while off the grid using the Globalstar network. With the network, SOS messaging capabilities are available essentially anywhere around the globe, while two-way messaging coverage is provided in the Americas, Europe and most of Africa. Users can also post text-only updates to Facebook and Twitter from the device.

The black and orange design features a small keyboard for messaging and an SOS alert button located behind a separate protective cover. It comes equipped with a built-in compass and provides GPS tracking using Google Maps. The SPOT X is priced at $249.99 and requires an annual service fee, with options starting at $11.95 per month.