Essential Gear for a New Drone Pilot

Just a few years ago, it was a real novelty to see a drone flying in the sky. Nowadays, drones are everywhere, from industrial applications flying above construction sites and solar farms to soaring through the air at record-breaking speeds in the Drone Racing League.

There are countless drones on the market and even more accessories. With advanced features and accessible pricing, drones appeal to both hobbyists and professionals alike. For new drone pilots, however, getting started with the right gear is essential for a successful and safe flying experience.

In this article, we’ll cover the basics of what new drone pilots need. From the drone itself to propellers and insurance, we’ve got you covered. We will discuss a few essentials, some extras, tips for getting the most out of your gear, and make a few recommendations.

Drone Pilot Must-Haves

While it may seem obvious, the most important gear you will need as a new pilot is, of course, a drone.

There are so many different drones on the market, from toys to advanced tools of industry. Drones can cost anywhere from a few dollars for small toys to hundreds of thousands of dollars for those flown by professional pilots. Thankfully, new drone pilots don’t need to empty their bank accounts or take out a second mortgage to get their first drone.

Most of the time, when you buy a drone, the package comes with the aircraft, remote, battery, and some way to charge the battery. Let’s go over a few considerations for each of these components.

Drone: The drone itself is the most critical part of your setup, and choosing the right model can make a big difference in your flying experience. When selecting a drone, consider the following factors.

Size: Smaller drones are easier to transport and often ideal for beginners, while larger drones tend to have better stability and wind resistance.

Smaller drones are easier to transport and often ideal for beginners, while larger drones tend to have better stability and wind resistance. Camera quality: If you plan to capture high-quality photos and videos, opt for drones with at least a 12MP camera and 4K video capabilities.

If you plan to capture high-quality photos and videos, opt for drones with at least a 12MP camera and 4K video capabilities. Features: Many drones come with built-in features such ase GPS, obstacle avoidance, and return-to-home (RTH) functions, which make them safer and easier to fly.

Many drones come with built-in features such ase GPS, obstacle avoidance, and return-to-home (RTH) functions, which make them safer and easier to fly. Budget: Drones come in a range of prices, from affordable models such as the DJI Mini 3 (around $419) to more feature-rich options such as the DJI Air 3 (around $1,549).

Remote controller: A reliable remote controller ensures that you have stable control over your drone, allowing for precise maneuvers and smooth operation. Controllers come in different types:

Built-in screen: Some controllers come with built-in screens that display the drone’s live feed, making it easier to monitor.

Some controllers come with built-in screens that display the drone’s live feed, making it easier to monitor. Smartphone compatibility: Many entry-level drones use controllers that rely on your smartphone to display video and flight information, making them lightweight and user friendly.

Many entry-level drones use controllers that rely on your smartphone to display video and flight information, making them lightweight and user friendly. Customizable controls: Advanced controllers allow you to adjust control sensitivity and layout, which can be helpful as you grow in skill.

Having a good controller helps improve response time and accuracy, reducing the risk of accidents. If you’re using a smartphone controller, ensure that your device is fully charged and that you have a backup battery or charger nearby. In most cases, the controller will come with the drone.

Batteries: Drone batteries are essential for extending flight time, and having extra ones on hand allows you to keep flying without long interruptions. Most drone bundles will provide you with at least one battery. Here are some tips:

Extra batteries: Most beginner drones can only fly for 20-30 minutes on a single charge, so having at least one or two extra batteries will extend your flight sessions.

Most beginner drones can only fly for 20-30 minutes on a single charge, so having at least one or two extra batteries will extend your flight sessions. Battery care: To prolong battery life, avoid letting them drain completely, store them at room temperature, and keep them charged at around 50 percent if they won’t be used for a while.

To prolong battery life, avoid letting them drain completely, store them at room temperature, and keep them charged at around 50 percent if they won’t be used for a while. Battery type: Lithium-polymer (LiPo) batteries are standard, offering high power output but requiring careful handling to prevent damage or overheating.

A word of caution when it comes to batteries. You’ll often find batteries for your drone made by third parties. While these can be less expensive than the ones you buy from the manufacturer, there may be quality issues. It’s best to buy batteries only from the manufacturer of the drone when you are starting out as a new pilot.

Charger: A reliable charger is just as important as having extra batteries. Some chargers allow you to charge multiple batteries simultaneously, which saves time and keeps you flying longer.

Charging time: Be mindful of charging times. Most drone batteries take around 60-90 minutes to charge fully.

Be mindful of charging times. Most drone batteries take around 60-90 minutes to charge fully. Safety precautions: Always use the charger provided by the manufacturer, avoid overcharging, and ensure you’re charging in a well-ventilated area to prevent overheating.

For new pilots, I recommend the following two drones:

DJI Mini 3: The DJI Mini 3 drone combines a lightweight, foldable design with impressive 4K HDR video capture, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced drone pilots seeking portability and high-quality footage. It features a robust 38-minute maximum flight time and enhanced wind resistance, enabling stable flights even in challenging conditions. With its intelligent flight modes, including QuickShots and automatic return-to-home, the DJI Mini 3 is equipped for smooth, creative captures in diverse environments.

DJI Air 3: The DJI Air 3 stands out with its dual-camera system, offering both wide-angle and medium telephoto lenses for versatile 4K video and stunning image capture. It features an impressive 46-minute maximum flight time and omnidirectional obstacle sensing, allowing for safer and longer flights. With advanced intelligent flight modes like FocusTrack and MasterShots, the DJI Air 3 empowers pilots to capture complex, cinematic shots with ease.

Additional Drone Gear Worth Getting

Every new pilot will need to have replacement parts and gear to keep your drone safe. You would be surprised when you are first flying how often you need an extra propeller or memory card. Avoid frustration by considering these accessories.

Propellers: Propellers are essential components of your drone’s flight system, and having spares is crucial. Propellers are relatively delicate and can break easily, so keeping a few extras on hand can save the day if an accident occurs.

Choosing the right propellers: Different drones require specific propeller sizes, materials, and designs, so ensure that replacements are compatible. When in doubt, always buy from the drone’s manufacturer.

Different drones require specific propeller sizes, materials, and designs, so ensure that replacements are compatible. When in doubt, always buy from the drone’s manufacturer. Material and durability: Durable materials, such as carbon fiber, offer added strength and can withstand minor impacts, making them a good choice for beginners.

Landing pads: Once you take off and start to gain some altitude, it becomes difficult to spot where to land. Having a landing pad protects your drone from damage and can make it easier to see where you took off from as you search for the takeoff point from high above.

I personally like the Hoodman Weighted Trifold Drone Landing Pad LP21. It is easy to transport, and you can see it from far away. Landing pads like the Hoodman prevent dirt and rocks from hitting the drone as it lands and are an inexpensive way to help new pilots feel that much more at ease as they take to the skies.

Hard cases and backpacks: Protecting your drone and accessories is vital, especially when transporting them. A dedicated hard case or backpack can keep your gear organized and safe from damage.

Hard cases : Hard cases are more durable and ideal for protecting against impacts, making them a good choice for traveling. Nanuk is one of my favorite brands.

Hard cases are more durable and ideal for protecting against impacts, making them a good choice for traveling. Nanuk is one of my favorite brands. Backpacks: For easy transport, consider a drone backpack with padded compartments for your drone, controller, batteries, and other accessories. Look for a weather-resistant option for extra protection. I’ve always had good luck with Lowepro backpacks.

Accessories: Additional accessories can improve your drone flying experience and allow you to capture higher-quality images. Two of the best to get are ND Filters and SD Cards.

Filters: ND filters help manage exposure in bright conditions, giving you better control over image quality. PolarPro makes a great product.

ND filters help manage exposure in bright conditions, giving you better control over image quality. PolarPro makes a great product. SD cards: High-speed SD cards with ample storage are necessary for recording HD or 4K video. Choose a card with a write speed of at least 30MB/s. There are many brands out there, but I tend to use SanDisk.

Safety First

Now that you have all of your equipment as a new pilot, you want to make sure you are doing everything you can to have a safety-first mindset. That being said, accidents do happen, and it is a good idea to have a first-aid kit and drone insurance.

First-aid kit: A first-aid kit is always a good idea, especially if you’re flying in remote or rugged locations. Minor scrapes and cuts are common when handling drones, so having a basic kit on hand is useful.

Drone insurance: Drone insurance can protect you from liability if your drone causes damage or an accident. Many insurance plans also cover repairs or replacements if your drone is damaged during a flight.

Factors to consider: Look at coverage options for liability, damage, and theft. Many plans offer coverage specifically tailored to recreational and commercial drone pilots.

Look at coverage options for liability, damage, and theft. Many plans offer coverage specifically tailored to recreational and commercial drone pilots. Providers: Companies like SkyWatch.AI and Verifly provide short-term insurance options, making it easy to get coverage only when you need it.

Wrapping It All Up

With the essentials covered, you’re all set to get the gear you need and start exploring the skies with confidence. Investing in the right drone, spare batteries, propellers, and protective gear will give you a smooth, worry-free start as a new pilot.

So, don’t wait. Gear up, stay prepared, and embrace the thrill of flying as you join the growing community of drone enthusiasts and professionals alike.

FAQ

What do drone pilots need?

Drone pilots need a reliable drone, a remote controller, spare batteries, and knowledge of FAA regulations to operate safely and legally.

What PPE is required for drone pilots?

There are no regulations that specifically say you need PPE, but it is a good idea to have safety goggles, high-visibility vests, and gloves, depending on the operational environment.

What do I need to bring to my drone pilot test?