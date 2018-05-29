Gear and Products for Pilots: May 2018

Sign up for our newsletter , full of aviation news, gear and product reviews and more!

iOximeter Smartphone Pulse Oximeter

iOximeter’s Smartphone Pulse Oximeter offers high-altitude flyers the opportunity to track their oxygen and pulse levels directly from their smartphones. The finger-clip oximeter, which is compatible with iPhones and iPads as well as many Android devices, connects directly to a user’s electronic device via the headphone jack and requires no power aside from that provided by the phone or tablet itself.

In addition to delivering oxygen and heart rate readings, the iOximeter app allows users to set alarms that will trigger if their levels get too low or too high. The app can record continuously for 12 hours and also takes note of a user’s daily highs and lows for easy tracking and data analysis. There is no additional charge for the accompanying iOximeter app.

Portable Windsock Kit

The Portable Windsock Kit from Aircraft Spruce provides a convenient and easy-to-assemble tool for navigating wind conditions during off-airport takeoffs and landings. The kit includes a pole you can disassemble featuring a foot lug and handle for quick installation. The windsocks, made from urethane-coated and UV-protected nylon, come in three different sizes (6 in. x 24 in., 8 in. x 36 in. and 13 in. x 54 in). Once assembled, the windsock stands at a height of 7 feet, making it easy to see when you’re looking to nail the landing.

Smith & Wesson Captain’s Flashlight

The Captain’s Flashlight from Smith & Wesson is a good option for flyers who want the ability to alternate between bright light and low-level LED light in a single product. The 9-ounce flashlight features separate switches for each individual light, so users don’t have to shuffle through different options to find the setting they’re looking for. Users also have the option of choosing either three red LED lights or just one, a helpful feature for those seeking dimmer conditions for night-time passengers.

The flashlight runs on three AAA batteries. It comes with a carrying case and also has small holes that allow the attaching of a tether or lanyard.

aerox Pro-O2 Emergency Handheld Oxygen Systems

The aerox Pro-O2 is a compact and easy-to-use back-up oxygen system for situations in which every minute counts. The Pro-O2’s individual cylinders activate with the simple pulling of the face mask or ring cord away from the tanks. Depending upon flight conditions and cylinder size, the Pro-O2 system will provide a consistent flow of oxygen for 15 to 30 minutes. Cylinders are available in single or two-user configurations. The system must be recertified every five years.

Survival Kit For Kids

The Survival Kit For Kids is made for adventurers who like to bring little ones along for the fun. The kit features a number of items intended to help kids stay in place, remain dry and alert others of their position should they find themselves alone in the wilderness. To increase a lost child’s visibility, the kit contains dual light sticks and a survival blanket that also acts as a reflective signaling device. Other kit items include a poncho for wet weather as well as an aluminum whistle and a survival bandana. The lightweight kit forgoes traditional survival gear such as a compass or a knife in order to ensure children who have been separated from adults focus instead on staying in place.

WeatherHawk WM-350 Windmate

Flyers and outdoorsmen alike in need of vital weather info can access an extensive array of data points with the WeatherHawk WM-350 Windmate. In addition to wind speed and direction calculated within an error margin of 3 percent, the handheld delivers temperature, altitude, humidity, windchill and barometric pressure. The Windmate features a built-in humidity sensor that doesn’t require calibration and is powered by a 400-hour replaceable lithium battery.

Users looking to track weather changes over the course of several hours can utilize Windmate’s 48-hour history logs, presented in easy-to-read bar graphs. The handheld also features Accuweather.com’s patented Comfort Index, which calculates the effects of specific weather conditions on the human body.

The handheld’s case is water resistant, shock-proof and floats, making it a good option in harsh climates. The product comes with a tripod fitting and matches with the Model SM-WT wind tunnel accessory for those looking to get more precise readings.

