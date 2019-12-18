Girl Steals King Air In California, Crashes It

The 17-year-old girl apparently knew enough to get the plane started…from there things went downhill.

A few media outlets are reporting that a 17-year-old girl snuck onto the airport at Fresno’s Yosemite International Airport, got aboard what looks to be a late model Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air, started at least one of the engines before shortly after crashing it.

The incident happened early this morning near a maintenance hangar at the airport. Apparently the youth only got one engine started, the plane pivoted, struck an obstacle, destroying the left engine and nacelle and presumably additional damage. Initial police reports say the plane was damaged to the tune of more than $300,000.

There are no reports on injuries, and police arrested the girl shortly after the aborted attempt. A local Fox affiliate has reported that the girl's mother told police that her daughter had run away earlier this week. The plane thief was not a pilot and had no flight training. In fact, her mother told authorities, she does not even know how to drive. Police are withholding the name of the girl and she is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Fresno.

We’ll have more on the story as details emerge.