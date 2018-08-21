Guy Jumps from Plane at 25,000 Feet Without A Parachute!

You read that right. Here’s the backstory, and the video.

In case you missed it, as we did, you have to check out this story, which is arguably about flying.

Now if the idea of parachuting from a plane from 25,000 feet sounds terrifying, then just check out this video of a parachutist doing it…without the parachute.

Late last month, Luke Aikins, a member of the Red Bull extreme aviation squad, decided to do things differently on this jump, departing a Cessna Grand Caravan at 25,000 feet without a chute and see how it went.

Okay, it was a bit more planned out than that, as in, it years to get to that point. Aikins was aiming for a big net held aloft by four big cranes. He misses it, he’s a goner. Spoiler alert: he made it. But don’t think that will make it any easier to watch this video. There’s a lot of great commentary during the video, but if you want to get to the good stuff, skip ahead to about the 1:45 point.

Enjoy. We mean, enjoy that it’s somebody else doing it!