High Sierra Fly-In Gearing Up For STOL Excitement

The October 17th event will be here before you know it. Want to attend? Don’t go before you know.

The High Sierra Fly-In, the coolest least-airshow-like fly-in in the world, is around the corner. The gathering, which runs from Thursday, October 17th, through Sunday October 20th, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, though not many folks were even aware of it until recently. How fast it has grown, too. Last year’s event attracted around 1,500 people and 400 airplanes. This year is anyone’s guess, though how the weather plays out will doubtless have a lot to do with it.

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!

As HSF has grown, so have the challenges, so the organizers are reminding everyone that if you want to attend, you need to buy tickets, and if you’re flying in, you need to register your plane. You can do all of that here. It’s not all paperwork, though. You can get your HSF 2019 swag at the High Sierra Fly-In website, too so you’re ready to roll once your tires hit the ground at Dead Cow Dry Lake.

Check out our coverage of last year’s High-Sierra Fly-In to get a feel for what’s in store.

And before you go, be certain to know the fly-in's procedures, not an official NOTAM but referred to as a STOLtam, a copy of which can be downloaded here. "STOLtam," by the way, is our nominee for new word of the year. The document goes over all the operational procedures, many of which have been newly introduced or have changed since last year.