July 2021 Crossword Key

ACROSS
1 Required annually or every 100 hours
5 Where Continental Aerospace Technologies is and what it uses, abbr.
7 A bear of a plane
10 Continuous broadcast of pre-recorded weather information, abbr.
12 Companion of “avoid” 14 Approximate ETA suffix
16 Garmin Pilot competitor owned by Boeing
20 “Born,” in some announcements
21 Used for starting a bank
23 Unit that could be agl or msl, abbr.
25 Hospital professional, abbr.
26 Word before “of descent” and “overhaul”
28 Emergency egress
31 Do to your watch or watch for in the forecast
33 Compass direction
35 The A in the FAA’s AD
38 A real letdown
39 Locks might be installed in case of this
DOWN
1 Agrees to, as a contract
2 The horizontal tail contributes to this area
3 State where BNA (airport) is based, abbr.
4 What some probes measure, abbr.
6 The L in LTA
8 Over, poetically
9 Back then
11 Some are for runway or taxiway info
13 Word used to describe sea level or some examiners
15 What the Skunk Works started in
17 Force that directly opposes aircraft weight
18 You usually get sun and fun there
19 Two of Pipistrel’s Velis _____
22 What you say to a parachutist who got one of these in his chute
24 Gross weight is in most cases, this abbr.
27 Archers and Arrows, for example
29 Be off
30 Bat wood
32 When the sun is 6 degrees below the horizon in the evening
34 It creates aerodynamic lift 36 Bauxite to aluminum