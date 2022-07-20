July 2022 Crossword Key

Across
1 Plane with a giant balloon-like forward fuselage
9 Airport screening gp
10 American Navy ship intro
12 Airport lighting facility to enable a correct glide path, abbr.
13 Some say this will replace pilot judgment, abbr.
14 Pilots might call their A320 this
15 Hot or cold drink
17 Equipment the FAA is ordering the Piper PA-12 and PA-14 to replace
21 Acronym for the speed at which the rotation of the aircraft should be initiated to takeoff attitude
22 Add up
23 Military rank, abbr.
25 Lockheed’s amped-up model
28 Sister company to Beechcraft
29 Starter plane for military pilots, abbr.
31 Hawaiian wreath
32 Udvar-Hazy Air and Space Museum locale
34 One of the capabilities of the Lockheed Martin F-22
36 License is one
38 “___ Gun” film
39 Innovative plane of 2021, ____ DA50 RG
Down
1 Flight school opening a new flight training facility just outside Pittsburgh
2 29.92 is standard for this, abbr.
3 Very fast
4 Toward the sky
5 Airship
6 Testing area
7 Sudden burst of wind
8 Oakland baseball guys
11 New utility from Garmin that helps you reach a safe landing even if your engine has quit, 2 words
16 Evolution, abbr.
18 ET’s ride, abbr.
19 Watch closely
20 What a pilot does to the altimeter
22 Pilot’s best friend
23 Pilot’s compartment
24 Fails to retain
26 Depart
27 Air Force Auxiliary, abbr.
30 Supercharged engine
33 Oddly, the “R” in RNAV
35 Landing spot
37 A can __ person