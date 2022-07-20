July 2022 Crossword Key

Across

1 Plane with a giant balloon-like forward fuselage

9 Airport screening gp

10 American Navy ship intro

12 Airport lighting facility to enable a correct glide path, abbr.

13 Some say this will replace pilot judgment, abbr.

14 Pilots might call their A320 this

15 Hot or cold drink

17 Equipment the FAA is ordering the Piper PA-12 and PA-14 to replace

Advertisement

21 Acronym for the speed at which the rotation of the aircraft should be initiated to takeoff attitude

22 Add up

23 Military rank, abbr.

25 Lockheed’s amped-up model

28 Sister company to Beechcraft

29 Starter plane for military pilots, abbr.

Advertisement

31 Hawaiian wreath

32 Udvar-Hazy Air and Space Museum locale

34 One of the capabilities of the Lockheed Martin F-22

36 License is one

38 “___ Gun” film

39 Innovative plane of 2021, ____ DA50 RG

Down

1 Flight school opening a new flight training facility just outside Pittsburgh

Advertisement

2 29.92 is standard for this, abbr.

3 Very fast

4 Toward the sky

5 Airship

6 Testing area

7 Sudden burst of wind

8 Oakland baseball guys

11 New utility from Garmin that helps you reach a safe landing even if your engine has quit, 2 words

16 Evolution, abbr.

18 ET’s ride, abbr.

19 Watch closely

20 What a pilot does to the altimeter

22 Pilot’s best friend

23 Pilot’s compartment

24 Fails to retain

26 Depart

27 Air Force Auxiliary, abbr.

30 Supercharged engine

33 Oddly, the “R” in RNAV

35 Landing spot

37 A can __ person