Check your answers and test your aviation knowledge with our June 2020 crossword key and puzzle.

Across

1 _____ M600 SLS, first production plane ever with autoland capability

4 Requests to identify a plane from the control tower

8 Aviation engine brand

9 ___-clockwise

11 Unit of heat energy

13 This flying procedure requires a separate exam and rating, abbr.

15 Acronym for intermediate approach fix

16 Notice of completion, abbr.

18 Fail to maintain, as altitude

19 It's a factor in price for used models

20 Propeller noise

22 Tool to guide pre-flight planning, abbr.

24 Speed measurement unit for a plane

27 Highest

28 Police alert, for short

29 Useful keyboard to have as a pilot

30 Abrupt rush of wind

31 The A in TAS

Down

1 The P in DPE

2 Air ____, they can cause a plane to lose altitude suddenly

3 Edge

4 Bringing into harmonious function

5 Raise

6 _____ shear

7 Famous British plane from WW II

10 Rainbow shape

12 Rainier or Shasta

14 Enemies

17 One of the 5 T's

18 The L in ILS

21 Meter that logs flight hours

23 Flight director displays on the attitude indicator, 2 words

24 Maintains

25 Plaything

26 Area measurement, for short