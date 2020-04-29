June 2020 Crossword Key

Across
1 _____ M600 SLS, first production plane ever with autoland capability
4 Requests to identify a plane from the control tower
8 Aviation engine brand
9 ___-clockwise
11 Unit of heat energy
13 This flying procedure requires a separate exam and rating, abbr.
15 Acronym for intermediate approach fix
16 Notice of completion, abbr.
18 Fail to maintain, as altitude
19 It's a factor in price for used models
20 Propeller noise
22 Tool to guide pre-flight planning, abbr.
24 Speed measurement unit for a plane
27 Highest
28 Police alert, for short
29 Useful keyboard to have as a pilot
30 Abrupt rush of wind
31 The A in TAS
Down
1 The P in DPE
2 Air ____, they can cause a plane to lose altitude suddenly
3 Edge
4 Bringing into harmonious function
5 Raise
6 _____ shear
7 Famous British plane from WW II
10 Rainbow shape
12 Rainier or Shasta
14 Enemies
17 One of the 5 T's
18 The L in ILS
21 Meter that logs flight hours
23 Flight director displays on the attitude indicator, 2 words
24 Maintains
25 Plaything
26 Area measurement, for short