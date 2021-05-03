June 2021 Crossword Key

Advertisement

Across

1 Swiss plane maker

5 Parallel and opposing force to the aircraft’s motion through the air

7 Airplane sales argument or one of the axes

8 Experienced decreased lift by exceeding the angle of attack

10 Runway visual range, abbr.

11 Watch closely

12 Landing zone abbreviation

13 New prefix

14 Lindbergh or Earhart, for example

16 D.C. org behind military aviation programs

18 The ground station that speaks to our ADFs

20 Tail waggle

22 A useful thrust direction for braking

26 Casual debt record, abbr.

27 Assist

28 Alternative to lease

29 Combination of an engine compressor and high-pressure turbine that drives it using a connecting shaft

30 In the U.S., it’s “point.” In Canada, it’s this.

31 Allow

33 Avgas-less rental term

34 Becomes adept at

Down

1 Pug was one

2 Centerline hugging control

3 California border lake

4 A thing the FAA can do to a certificate

5 Former Twin Star and D-Jet brand

6 Flight control surfaces used to control the roll of an aircraft

9 24-hour period

14 Weight of the contents carried on a plane

15 Force that opposes aircraft drag

17 ___ Aviation, Eclipse and Kestrel owner

19 Dogfight adversaries

21 Blustery

23 Engine sound

24 The FARs are full of these

25 Famous pronouncement when it had landed

32 Better-than-standard trip length capability (abbr.)