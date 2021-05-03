June 2021 Crossword Key

Across
1 Swiss plane maker
5 Parallel and opposing force to the aircraft’s motion through the air
7 Airplane sales argument or one of the axes
8 Experienced decreased lift by exceeding the angle of attack
10 Runway visual range, abbr.
11 Watch closely
12 Landing zone abbreviation
13 New prefix
14 Lindbergh or Earhart, for example
16 D.C. org behind military aviation programs
18 The ground station that speaks to our ADFs
20 Tail waggle
22 A useful thrust direction for braking
26 Casual debt record, abbr.
27 Assist
28 Alternative to lease
29 Combination of an engine compressor and high-pressure turbine that drives it using a connecting shaft
30 In the U.S., it’s “point.” In Canada, it’s this.
31 Allow
33 Avgas-less rental term
34 Becomes adept at
Down
1 Pug was one
2 Centerline hugging control
3 California border lake
4 A thing the FAA can do to a certificate
5 Former Twin Star and D-Jet brand
6 Flight control surfaces used to control the roll of an aircraft
9 24-hour period
14 Weight of the contents carried on a plane
15 Force that opposes aircraft drag
17 ___ Aviation, Eclipse and Kestrel owner
19 Dogfight adversaries
21 Blustery
23 Engine sound
24 The FARs are full of these
25 Famous pronouncement when it had landed
32 Better-than-standard trip length capability (abbr.)