June 2022 Crossword Key

Across
1 “Airstrip” used for the High Sierra Fly-In in 2021, 2 words
5 ____ Warrior, a plane whose value doubled in the last 2 years
8 Around 6% of pilots use this pronoun
9 Aerial stunt maneuvers
11 When ATC asks for it, you give them this, abbr.
12 ___ Grande
13 Tiny helicopter used on NASA’s mission to Mars
16 Your way, abbr.
18 Chopper’s blade
19 Operate
20 80, 100 and 100LL are all aviation examples of this
22 The angle between the aircraft heading and the aircraft track
24 It keeps volume down when no signal is being received to limit background noise
27 Awful creature in “The Lord of The Rings”
28 Incident
30 Watch closely
31 ___plane: it can take off from and land in water
32 It’s used for joining metals
33 Day-to-day worker, briefly
Down
1 TBM 910 maker
2 Subject of some FAA directives
3 Most prestigious award in aviation, won by Garmin for its Autoland development
4 Journalist’s question
5 Important factor in navigation, abbr.
6 Introducing fuel into an internal combustion engine prior to starting it
7 Dangerous
10 ____-ignition
14 The heart of the attitude indicator
15 The N in NDB
17 The flip side of “from”
18 Vertical movable control surface in the tail section or empennage of a plane
21 Lug around
23 Word before “air temperature” and after “grand”
25 Ship title, abbr.
26 In the FAA’s view, a plane with an MTOW of greater than 12,500 lbs.
29 “New” prefix