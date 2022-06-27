June 2022 Crossword Key

Across

1 “Airstrip” used for the High Sierra Fly-In in 2021, 2 words

5 ____ Warrior, a plane whose value doubled in the last 2 years

8 Around 6% of pilots use this pronoun

9 Aerial stunt maneuvers

11 When ATC asks for it, you give them this, abbr.

12 ___ Grande

13 Tiny helicopter used on NASA’s mission to Mars

Advertisement

16 Your way, abbr.

18 Chopper’s blade

19 Operate

20 80, 100 and 100LL are all aviation examples of this

22 The angle between the aircraft heading and the aircraft track

24 It keeps volume down when no signal is being received to limit background noise

27 Awful creature in “The Lord of The Rings”

Advertisement

28 Incident

30 Watch closely

31 ___plane: it can take off from and land in water

32 It’s used for joining metals

33 Day-to-day worker, briefly

Down

1 TBM 910 maker

2 Subject of some FAA directives

Advertisement

3 Most prestigious award in aviation, won by Garmin for its Autoland development

4 Journalist’s question

5 Important factor in navigation, abbr.

6 Introducing fuel into an internal combustion engine prior to starting it

7 Dangerous

10 ____-ignition

14 The heart of the attitude indicator

15 The N in NDB

17 The flip side of “from”

18 Vertical movable control surface in the tail section or empennage of a plane

21 Lug around

23 Word before “air temperature” and after “grand”

25 Ship title, abbr.

26 In the FAA’s view, a plane with an MTOW of greater than 12,500 lbs.

29 “New” prefix