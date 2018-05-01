Learjet 23: America’s First REAL Light Jet

Though it wasn’t the world’s first corporate jet, the Lear 23 continues to define the type over a half-century later.

I was waiting in the lobby of the local Millionaire at Long Beach Airport when an early Citation 500 lifted off runway 30 and started uphill. An older couple were waiting for their Centurion to be staged, and I overheard the pilot say to his wife, “You see that. That’s a Learjet. They can fly at the speed of sound up at 50,000 feet.”

Well, no, it wasn’t, and no, they can’t, but the mistake was forgivable. It’s hardly surprising that the pilot misidentified the airplane as a Learjet. Lears have become the most iconic examples of business jets since the first model 23 took flight in 1962.

Contrary to popular belief, Lears were far from the first private jets. The premier pure jet for civilians was actually a converted French military design, the Morane-Saulnier MS-760. The MS-760 was a reconnaissance military trainer, upgraded from two to four seats in private practice and introduced around 1956, though hardly anyone noticed. Few MS-760s were sold, though the aircraft was later upgraded to six seats and renamed the Paris Jet (which also didn’t sell).

The MS-760 was soon to be followed by true heavy iron: The North American’s fighter-style Sabreliner, Hawker’s HS-125 and, the elephant on the ramp, the four-engine Lockheed Jetstar. All these aircraft were more accurately mini-airliners than business jets, and all followed the same path to civilian certification, initially developed by their respective governments as military machines and later adapted to the business market.

Though jet-powered aircraft had been standard in the military for over a decade by 1960, jets were still a comparatively new phenomenon in civilian aviation. Even jet-powered airliners such as the Boeing 707 and Douglas DC-8 were relatively new in those days. Some airlines were still flying propeller-driven models such as the Douglas DC-7 and Lockheed Constellation.

Bill Lear, electrical engineer, entrepreneur and aviation visionary, had his own ideas about what a business jet should be. Lear was a dreamer who had made his fortune by producing such diverse products as radio direction finders, autopilots, eight-track tape players and the Motorola auto radio (the latter a combination of the terms “Motorcar” and “Victrola,” since you asked).

Following his success in consumer and aviation electronics, Bill Lear moved to Geneva, Switzerland, in the mid-‘50s and looked for new worlds to conquer. Lear was an engineer who had the brains and business acumen to match his imagination.

When he heard about a promising Swiss strike fighter, the P-16, that was being shelved by the Swiss Air Force, he made a bid for the rights to the design.

The P-16 met all the parameters Lear had outlined for his new project. As a result, the engineer established the Swiss American Aviation Corporation (SAAC) to produce it. Lear’s plan was to modify the P-16 to become a six- to eight-seat business aircraft.

Though the sale went well, the reconfiguration did not. Costs to develop and manufacture Lear’s SAAC-23 Execujet in Switzerland began to mount, and it soon became obvious the completed airplane would be prohibitively expensive if produced in Europe.

As a result, Lear moved his new company to the U.S. and established the Learjet Corporation, built around the renamed Lear 23. The engineer set up shop in Wichita, Kansas, home to Cessna, Beech and a number of other aerospace companies. His logic was irrefutable. “Can you think of a better place to steal good engineers?”

Bill Lear embarked on the upgrade of the Swiss P-16 from fighter to bizjet following the time-worn aviation principle known as KISS—Keep It Simple, Stupid. The first Learjet 23 took flight in 1962, and Lear started down the long and expensive road to FAA certification.

Unfortunately, the first prototype aircraft crashed during an early test flight. Fortuitously, an FAA inspector was flying it at the time. A Lear pilot was in the right seat. In Lear’s own words, “That (crash) turned out to be probably the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The FAA pilot was performing a deliberate single-engine takeoff and accidentally left the spoilers deployed. The airplane staggered into the air as the copilot struggled to start the second engine. Learjet 0001 crashed at the end of the runway and caught fire, but both pilots walked away.

The agency’s investigation quickly concluded the probable cause had been its own pilot’s failure to retract the spoilers.

Perhaps as a partial result, the Lear 23 earned its type certificate in world-record time. It took just nine months at a cost of only $12 million in 1963. The FAA must have figured it owed Bill Lear big time for destroying his prototype. (In contrast, the Eclipse 500 experienced development and certification costs in excess of $1.0 billion and required eight years to earn its type certificate.)

The Lear 23 was certified in CAR 3, equivalent to today’s FAR Part 23. This was a relatively undemanding category, intended primarily for piston singles and twins. It avoided the onerous certification requirements of what would later become Part 25, intended for transport category aircraft.

Bill Lear targeted max gross weight at 12,499 pounds in hopes of avoiding the American FAA’s requirement for two pilots. Though the feds refused to buy Lear’s arguments for single-pilot operation, the airplane sailed through the certification process with few snags.

As every pilot knows, lots of power is good, more is better and too much is just enough. To that end, the first Learjet’s life force was a pair of GE CJ610-1 turbojet engines, each rated for 2,850 pounds of thrust. These were essentially the same power plants (minus the afterburners) installed in the supersonic Northrop T-38 Talon, the USAF’s advanced trainer in the 1960s.

Collectively, the CJ610s provided the Lear 23 with the lowest power loading in the class, only 2.2 pounds of airplane for each pound of thrust. The result was a jet that climbed as if something bigger was chasing it.

Clay Lacy of Clay Lacy Aviation in Van Nuys, California, an airline captain, unlimited air racing champion and former fighter pilot with the California Air National Guard, was Learjet’s first dealer. Lacy said the Lear 23 could easily beat the USAF’s F-86 Sabre to 41,000 feet. Initial sea level climb in a Lear 23 was over 8,000 fpm, and if you were in a hurry, FL410 was only about eight minutes away. Lacy said the airplane rapidly became known as the “Pocket Rocket” during flight tests.

There was no reduced vertical separation minimum airspace (RVSM) in the early 1960s, so the model 23 could often climb directly to FL410, usually without restrictions. Today, aftermarket RVSM certification is so expensive that it’s unlikely any model 23 has ever been fitted with the necessary hardware.

For that reason, Lear 23 pilots must get permission from ATC to transit RVSM airspace between FL280 and FL410, but the airplane can maintain 2,000-2,500 fpm through 35,000 feet. That often helps expedite climb permission through airline country.

Esthetically, the first Learjet appeared to be more fighter than business jet, beautiful in the eyes of the wind. The stiletto-like fuselage was tapered at a steep angle, and the windshield was raked back like a doorstop, aerodynamically elegant in form. The Lear’s wings were swept 16 degrees and fitted with long, tubular, tip tanks for improved crashworthiness.

The vertical stabilizer mounted a futuristic, F-104-style T-tail, positioned high above the thrust vector of the engines to minimize pitch reaction with changes in power.

Every contour and line on the Lear 23 said “fast.” Even if the airplane couldn’t fly at Mach 1.0, it certainly looked as if it might. Max cruise speed was over 450 knots up high, and if you lost an engine, the Lear 23 could still maintain nearly 28,000 feet with one turbojet turning. The littlest Lear seemed to embody all that was exciting and new about personal jets.

Despite its almost-delicate appearance, the model 23 was built Peterbilt strong, designed to withstand G-loads well beyond certification requirements. The tail was constructed with five spars, compared to two or three on most other jet aircraft.

The wing was a simplified version of that used on the original, Swiss military P-16, minus the leading edge slats and drooping ailerons. It was fitted with an unusual eight spars.

Together, the wings and tail surfaces provided Lear’s little hot rod with exceptional strength. Clay Lacy was present when Bill Lear had the wing static tested to destruction, and Lacy verified that the failure load was equal to 13 positive Gs, well over twice the certification requirement.

Over the next few years, the airplane was to become identified as THE stereotypical light business jet.

It wasn’t hard to understand why. The Lear 23 embodied all the characteristics people were to associate with corporate aviation. Base price was established at $595,000, far below the cost of any other pure jet aircraft of the day.

From the outset, Lear’s creation could fly at airline speed high above the weather and traffic, as tall as FL450, almost a mile higher than most airliners of the day. Subsequent Lear models would be certified to fly as high as FL510, a height at which only the later Concorde and a few military reconnaissance jets could operate. This fostered talk of the later Lears being the airplanes that established the “Ten-Mile High” Club. (You figure it out.)

Everyone travelled first class in a Learjet, and while the original model 23 had limited range, you only had to sit in one for a little over two hours at a time. Later models allowed flights from California to New York between breakfast and dinner.

The Lear’s cabin measured 52 inches tall by 59 inches across, though the passenger compartment did narrow toward the rear in compliance with the area rule. This enabled higher cruise speeds with a slightly pinched fuselage, two-thirds of the way back.

In contrast, the Lockheed JetStar, North American Sabreliner and Hawker Siddeley HS-125 were larger, heavier aircraft with bigger cabins and price tags to match.

On that note, the Learjet’s critics sometimes complained that the airplane’s cabin didn’t offer standup headroom. Bill Lear’s typical answer was that you couldn’t stand up in a Cadillac, either.

Similarly, the designer was sometimes taken to task because the initial airplane didn’t have a blue room (an onboard toilet). Lear’s response to such criticism was characteristic: “An airplane this fast doesn’t need a toilet.”

Apparently, affluent buyers weren’t discouraged by the lack of a loo. (Lear later added one anyway.) After Clay Lacy established his dealership in Van Nuys, California, a few miles north of Hollywood, celebrities practically lined up to fly in the new jet. Lacy and Bill Lear calculated it cost about $135/hour to operate the airplane (remember, this was the early ‘60s), and Bill Lear agreed to pay Lacy $185/hour for every demo flight.

Lacy had remarkable success. The $595,000 base price was hardly a disincentive to the Hollywood elite. Actor/dancer Danny Kaye bought one of the first airplanes and liked it so much, he formed a partnership with Lacy to help sell the airplane.

Frank Sinatra also purchased one of the initial Learjets and loaned it to members of the Rat Pack, such as Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and other friends, generating more sales.

Golf great Arnold Palmer leased an early Learjet for a short term, then renewed his lease for the next nine years.

Despite looking like something Luke Skywalker might fly and offering performance to match its futuristic appearance, the first Learjet had its share of teething problems. It was involved in a spate of accidents during the initial two years of production, and the type became known as a “pilot’s” airplane. A truly competent pilot would have no trouble flying the Learjet, but the model 23 could bite the unwary or those unwilling to fly by the book and accept the airplane’s limitations.

Systems were similarly problematic, from electrical to hydraulic to pneumatic. The only thing most pilots agreed on was the trustworthy GE CJ610 engines, later to be installed in cruise missiles. They were regarded as extremely reliable, capable of pushing the model 23 along as fast as Mach 0.82. Operationally, many pilots chose instead to cruise at a more fuel-efficient, range-extending Mach 0.75.

With Clay Lacy’s help, Lear sold some 104 model 23s in the first three years of production, but 23 of those original Learjets crashed. Several of the accidents were a result of the aerodynamic phenomenon known as Mach tuck, an anomaly where high airspeeds can cause some swept wing aircraft operating at tall altitude to pitch down abruptly, and recovery can be difficult or impossible.

If those trusty and much-beloved GE CJ610 engines were relatively bulletproof, they were also notoriously loud. At full takeoff thrust, the Lear 23 sounded a little like a tornado trapped in an elevator. According to one source, the Lear was the fourth-loudest of all business jets. For that reason, the Lear 23 is prohibited from flying in U.S. airspace unless it’s fitted with a Stage III hush kit.

Apparently, loud can equate to thirsty. The original airplane consumes barrels of fuel—literally. Total hourly burn works out to about six barrels per hour. In simpler terms, max cruise power consumes 170 gallons per engine per hour. With a full 847 gallons (5,675 pounds) of Jet-A aboard, the airplane has roughly 2+15 endurance at max cruise, 2+45 at economy power.

In fact, the Lear’s turbojet engines burn more fuel at idle on the ground than does a modern turbofan at cruise. If you can afford to blaze along at max thrust, you can see 460 knots true airspeed, though not for very long.

Most of the original airplane’s squawks were resolved when the jet was upgraded to the model 24 in 1966. Clay Lacy still owns and operates a model 24 and says he loves the airplane.

The Lear 23 was modified successively to become the Lear 24, 25, 28, 29 and 30 series. Progressively larger and more powerful Learjets were produced under the Gates or Canadian Bombardier banners.

Today, a Lear 23 in flyable condition (if you can find one) might sell for as little as $100,000, but you might want to ask about total hourly operating cost before you pull the trigger.

For pilots such as Clay Lacy and many other Lear aficionados, however, William Powell Lear’s model 23/24 will probably always be remembered as the ultimate “Pocket Rocket.”

As of January 1, 2016, Senior Editor Bill Cox has logged 15,100 flight hours in 321 types of aircraft. He also holds 28 world city-to-city speed records, has made 211 international delivery flights, and owns and flies a LoPresti Mooney. You can email Bill at [email protected].