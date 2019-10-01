Longtime Continental Aerospace Technologies Leader, Rhett Ross, Retires

Rhett Ross, who guided the company through an acquisition, has retired.

The leader of Continental Aerospace Technologies, formerly known as Continental Motors, has retired.

Rhett Ross was at the helm of the company as it went through a number of big changes over the past 12 years, including the acquisition of the iconic American engine maker by Chinese holding company AVIC.

Ross, a pilot who seemed to understood Continental’s role in general aviation, both historic and contemporary, was accessible to customers and media alike. He was able to help AVIC make the transition to ownership perhaps not seamlessly, but ultimately successfully.

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more!

Last year, Continental announced it was building a new $75 million headquarters and a modern factory in its longtime home of Mobile, Alabama.

The company is conducting a search for a new CEO. Michael Skolnik, who has been with the engine maker since 2007, has been appointed chief operating officer and will assume the role of interim CEO.