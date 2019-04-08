Looking Back At Sun ‘n Fun 2019

Did you miss any of the fly-in? Catch up with all of Plane & Pilot’s coverage.

The annual Sun ‘n Fun Fly-In and Expo wrapped up on April 7 and overcame a rainy start to once again attract hundreds of thousands of pilots and aviation enthusiasts, newsmakers, and of course many cool planes to Lakeland, Florida.

Fortunately, for those who missed part of or all of this year’s event, Plane & Pilot was on hand reporting the news, sharing interesting stories, and taking photos. From Lee Lauderback hitting the 10,000-mile mark in his P-51 Mustang to Piper pulling the cover off its new trainer, there was no shortage of GA-related happenings. See below for a quick primer on Sun 'n Fun 2019.

Aviation News

Piper Unveils New Trainers

Continental Touts New Ignition System Kit

AirCam Gen-3 Boasts More Power

Daher Introduces New Turboprops

Pilot Stories

Two Pilots Travel Cross Country In A Sling!

Lauderback Surpasses 10,000 Hours In P-51 Mustang

Blue Angels Arrive Via…The Porta Potty Entrance

The Angel Mechanics At Sun ‘n Fun

Photo Galleries

Sun ‘n Fun Kicks into Gear On A Sunny Second Day

Warbirds, The Blue Angels, And More At Sun ‘n Fun!

Scenes From Sun ‘n Fun As Fly-In Enters Fourth Day

