Looking Back At Sun ‘n Fun 2019

The annual Sun ‘n Fun Fly-In and Expo wrapped up on April 7 and overcame a rainy start to once again attract hundreds of thousands of pilots and aviation enthusiasts, newsmakers, and of course many cool planes to Lakeland, Florida.
Fortunately, for those who missed part of or all of this year’s event, Plane & Pilot was on hand reporting the news, sharing interesting stories, and taking photos. From Lee Lauderback hitting the 10,000-mile mark in his P-51 Mustang to Piper pulling the cover off its new trainer, there was no shortage of GA-related happenings. See below for a quick primer on Sun 'n Fun 2019.
Aviation News
Continental Touts New Ignition System Kit
AirCam Gen-3 Boasts More Power
Daher Introduces New Turboprops
Pilot Stories
Two Pilots Travel Cross Country In A Sling!
Lauderback Surpasses 10,000 Hours In P-51 Mustang
Blue Angels Arrive Via…The Porta Potty Entrance
The Angel Mechanics At Sun ‘n Fun
Photo Galleries
Sun ‘n Fun Kicks into Gear On A Sunny Second Day
Warbirds, The Blue Angels, And More At Sun ‘n Fun!
Scenes From Sun ‘n Fun As Fly-In Enters Fourth Day
Sponsored by Continental & Piper