March 2021 Crossword Key

Across
1 Control surface that in French means “little wing”
5 Trousers for the wheels?
8 Not a pusher
9 Snaps or barrels
11 Slang for applying max power
14 Letters for the deluxe model
15 Best guess at getting there (abbr.)
18 Noise of an engine
19 This time, or Hobbs?
20 A good method for achieving balance
21 Business phone connection number, abbr.
22 “Mind the aileron ___”
23 Hit the powder
25 City served by Galeão
26 Used in most ox carts and airplanes
30 There are detectors for this
32 Short, wing-like protuberance on each side of a seaplane fuselage
36 It’s what stealth avoids
38 Navigation system obsoleted by GPS
Down
1 You can set it to read MSL or AGL
2 It increases in a turn
3 Sopwith’s engine type
5 Ground-radar-based instrument approach providing both horizontal and vertical guidance
6 Zero
7 Hydraulics is one
12 One of these can be charted or custom made
13 Depart
14 Lindbergh used more skill and planning than this
16 One kind of clearance
18 Sound made by steam escaping
20 For flying in this, nav lights are not required
24 Provide data to
27 What not to do on accident
28 ___ wing and a prayer, 2 words
31 This Mexico destination is pure gold. (abbr)
33 Spherical object
37 AGL land or go around point (abbr.)