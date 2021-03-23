March 2021 Crossword Key

Across

1 Control surface that in French means “little wing”

5 Trousers for the wheels?

8 Not a pusher

9 Snaps or barrels

11 Slang for applying max power

14 Letters for the deluxe model

15 Best guess at getting there (abbr.)

18 Noise of an engine

19 This time, or Hobbs?

20 A good method for achieving balance

21 Business phone connection number, abbr.

22 “Mind the aileron ___”

23 Hit the powder

25 City served by Galeão

26 Used in most ox carts and airplanes

30 There are detectors for this

32 Short, wing-like protuberance on each side of a seaplane fuselage

36 It’s what stealth avoids

38 Navigation system obsoleted by GPS

Down

1 You can set it to read MSL or AGL

2 It increases in a turn

3 Sopwith’s engine type

5 Ground-radar-based instrument approach providing both horizontal and vertical guidance

6 Zero

7 Hydraulics is one

12 One of these can be charted or custom made

13 Depart

14 Lindbergh used more skill and planning than this

16 One kind of clearance

18 Sound made by steam escaping

20 For flying in this, nav lights are not required

24 Provide data to

27 What not to do on accident

28 ___ wing and a prayer, 2 words

31 This Mexico destination is pure gold. (abbr)

33 Spherical object

37 AGL land or go around point (abbr.)