March 2022 Crossword Key

Across

1 Study of the weather

7 Merger

8 Pilots often “round off” this one; 2 words

10 AgustaWestland AW609, for example

13 Everyone

15 Poems of praise to airplanes and pilots, perhaps

16 Position of an active switch

Advertisement

17 Maker of Kodiaks and TBMs

19 Popular state for leaf peeper visits, abbr.

21 Number one priority as a pilot

24 Insurance-promoting lizard

25 Infrared, for short

27 It provides predictive weather information worldwide, 2 words

Advertisement

29 401(k) alternative

30 Brazilian city

31 Option following blown check ride

32 Blowing hard

Down

1 High terrain areas often crossed in long trips

2 South Carolina’s ____ Tree aerodrome

Advertisement

3 Titleholder

4 What you sometimes do in a holding pattern

5 Word followed by “Bee”

6 Blue _____: U.S. Navy’s demo squadron

9 Polite address

11 ___ mission, 2 words

12 _____ Aviation, maker of the Eclipse Jet

13 In weather studies, the horizontal transfer of heat or other atmospheric properties

14 Eastern European maker of turbine aircraft

17 Finds

18 Inert gas used in some balloons, symbol

20 Type of early plane engine

22 Plane’s medium

23 Boundary between atmospheric areas

24 Cutting-edge equipment for moving a plane

26 What the Happy Bottom Riding Club was

27 Equal terms

28 State with fewest airports, abbr.