March 2022 Crossword Key

Across
1 Study of the weather
7 Merger
8 Pilots often “round off” this one; 2 words
10 AgustaWestland AW609, for example
13 Everyone
15 Poems of praise to airplanes and pilots, perhaps
16 Position of an active switch
17 Maker of Kodiaks and TBMs
19 Popular state for leaf peeper visits, abbr.
21 Number one priority as a pilot
24 Insurance-promoting lizard
25 Infrared, for short
27 It provides predictive weather information worldwide, 2 words
29 401(k) alternative
30 Brazilian city
31 Option following blown check ride
32 Blowing hard
Down
1 High terrain areas often crossed in long trips
2 South Carolina’s ____ Tree aerodrome
3 Titleholder
4 What you sometimes do in a holding pattern
5 Word followed by “Bee”
6 Blue _____: U.S. Navy’s demo squadron
9 Polite address
11 ___ mission, 2 words
12 _____ Aviation, maker of the Eclipse Jet
13 In weather studies, the horizontal transfer of heat or other atmospheric properties
14 Eastern European maker of turbine aircraft
17 Finds
18 Inert gas used in some balloons, symbol
20 Type of early plane engine
22 Plane’s medium
23 Boundary between atmospheric areas
24 Cutting-edge equipment for moving a plane
26 What the Happy Bottom Riding Club was
27 Equal terms
28 State with fewest airports, abbr.