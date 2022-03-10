Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Plane & Pilot Magazine

March 2022 Crossword Key

By Plane and Pilot Updated Save Article

March 2022 Plane & Pilot Crossword Puzzle

Across 

1 Study of the weather 

7 Merger 

8 Pilots often “round off” this one; 2 words 

10 AgustaWestland AW609, for example 

13 Everyone 

15 Poems of praise to airplanes and pilots, perhaps 

16 Position of an active switch 

17 Maker of Kodiaks and TBMs 

19 Popular state for leaf peeper visits, abbr. 

21 Number one priority as a pilot 

24 Insurance-promoting lizard 

25 Infrared, for short 

27 It provides predictive weather information worldwide, 2 words 

29 401(k) alternative 

30 Brazilian city 

31 Option following blown check ride 

32 Blowing hard 

Down 

1 High terrain areas often crossed in long trips 

2 South Carolina’s ____ Tree aerodrome 

3 Titleholder 

4 What you sometimes do in a holding pattern 

5 Word followed by “Bee” 

6 Blue _____: U.S. Navy’s demo squadron 

9 Polite address 

11 ___ mission, 2 words 

12 _____ Aviation, maker of the Eclipse Jet 

13 In weather studies, the horizontal transfer of heat or other atmospheric properties 

14 Eastern European maker of turbine aircraft 

17 Finds 

18 Inert gas used in some balloons, symbol 

20 Type of early plane engine 

22 Plane’s medium 

23 Boundary between atmospheric areas 

24 Cutting-edge equipment for moving a plane 

26 What the Happy Bottom Riding Club was 

27 Equal terms 

28 State with fewest airports, abbr. 

