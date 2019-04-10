May 2019 Crossword Key

Across

1. Large Florida aircraft sales and service provider

5. Major centers of airline flight patterns

7. O to a pilot

8. Rotating about the front to back axis

10. Roswell arrival

11. At OSH they’re red or yellow or green….

12. Airline that was ADS-B pioneer

13. Prefix for plane or built

15. Every pilot’s favorite color?

16. A plane that’s holding does this.

20. Suffix for joint when describing an airport

21. Component a new fuel might damage

23. Half

24. It controls climbs and descents in a helicopter

29. Mid Continent State abbr.

30. This org. started in Hales Corners

32. First part of hawk or lane or wagon, etc..

33. Discontinued low wing Cessna

34. Concentrate

Down

1. Airscrews

2. What a nacelle acts as, for the engine

3. What NACA inlets experience

4. Issue a new flight plan

5. Place where helicopters hover awaiting further clearance at airports

6. What a strobe does, essentially

9. Secure

14. Rime is one form

15. Landings often include these

17. For pilots, it's often panoramic and dramatic

18. EAA hall of famer Ray who invented a covering process

19. The point of lift

22. What you might get when you land at PHNL

25. Wood that may be used on interior panels

26. Put in position

27. Famous Boeing Johnson

28. A lot of these navaids are being retired

31. Series of airliners first built in Santa Monica