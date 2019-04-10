May 2019 Crossword Key

Crossword puzzle May 2019
The crossword puzzle from Plane & Pilot's May 2019 issue

Across

    1. Large Florida aircraft sales and service provider

    5. Major centers of airline flight patterns

    7. O to a pilot

    8. Rotating about the front to back axis

  10. Roswell arrival

  11. At OSH they’re red or yellow or green….

  12. Airline that was ADS-B pioneer

  13. Prefix for plane or built

  15. Every pilot’s favorite color?

  16. A plane that’s holding does this.

  20.  Suffix for joint when describing an airport

  21. Component a new fuel might damage

  23. Half

  24. It controls climbs and descents in a helicopter

  29. Mid Continent State abbr.

  30. This org. started in Hales Corners

  32. First part of hawk or lane or wagon, etc..

  33. Discontinued low wing Cessna

  34. Concentrate

Down

    1. Airscrews

    2. What a nacelle acts as, for the engine

    3. What NACA inlets experience

    4. Issue a new flight plan

    5. Place where helicopters hover awaiting further clearance at airports

    6. What a strobe does, essentially

    9. Secure

  14. Rime is one form

  15. Landings often include these

  17. For pilots, it's often panoramic and dramatic

  18. EAA hall of famer Ray who invented a covering process

  19. The point of lift

  22. What you might get when you land at PHNL

  25. Wood that may be used on interior panels

  26. Put in position

  27. Famous Boeing Johnson

  28. A lot of these navaids are being retired

  31. Series of airliners first built in Santa Monica

