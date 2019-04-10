May 2019 Crossword Key

Across
1. Large Florida aircraft sales and service provider
5. Major centers of airline flight patterns
7. O to a pilot
8. Rotating about the front to back axis
10. Roswell arrival
11. At OSH they’re red or yellow or green….
12. Airline that was ADS-B pioneer
13. Prefix for plane or built
15. Every pilot’s favorite color?
16. A plane that’s holding does this.
20. Suffix for joint when describing an airport
21. Component a new fuel might damage
23. Half
24. It controls climbs and descents in a helicopter
29. Mid Continent State abbr.
30. This org. started in Hales Corners
32. First part of hawk or lane or wagon, etc..
33. Discontinued low wing Cessna
34. Concentrate
Down
1. Airscrews
2. What a nacelle acts as, for the engine
3. What NACA inlets experience
4. Issue a new flight plan
5. Place where helicopters hover awaiting further clearance at airports
6. What a strobe does, essentially
9. Secure
14. Rime is one form
15. Landings often include these
17. For pilots, it's often panoramic and dramatic
18. EAA hall of famer Ray who invented a covering process
19. The point of lift
22. What you might get when you land at PHNL
25. Wood that may be used on interior panels
26. Put in position
27. Famous Boeing Johnson
28. A lot of these navaids are being retired
31. Series of airliners first built in Santa Monica