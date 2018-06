During the French Open the shadow of a mystery airplane appeared to be.... but it’s not possible, is it?

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

At the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium right after the Raphael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman quarterfinal match one of our Plane & Pilot staffers noticed the shadow of an airplane moving along the red clay surface and disappearing out of frame after it went into the crowd. We’ve got some theories. Check it out and let us know what your take on it is!

And of course Nadal won the match!