Name Change At Plane & Pilot

In case you notice a change to the masthead at Plane & Pilot, fear not. The magazine and all of our digital properties will continue to offer the same award winning editorial talent. Robert Goyer, who has been at the helm of the brand for the past nearly three years, will now be known as Isabel Goyer. Goyer announced her name change on her personal Twitter and Facebook accounts earlier this week. “The response from the aviation community to this big change has been heartwarming,” Goyer said. “The friends that I’ve made over the last 25 years in aviation journalism were overwhelmingly supportive of my new name and identity and recognize that the things that have driven my career in aviation, a passion for flying and the machines we fly, along with a love for great writing, terrific photography and top notch video, have not changed a bit.” Goyer is the recipient of the NBAA Lifetime Achievement in Aviation Journalism award, is an accomplished air-to-air photographer with hundreds of covers to her credit and has appeared countless times on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CBN and many other networks offering expert opinion on breaking aviation news. Goyer is a commercial land and sea plane pilot with thousands of hours. She is type rated in the Cessna CitationJet and has flown hundreds of different aircraft models over the years. Goyer has been editor of Plane & Pilot since October, 2016, and shepherded its recreation and rebranding under Madavor Media, publisher of Plane & Pilot.