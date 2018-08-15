New and Cool Items for Pilots

Here are several new items that we think all pilots will love!

Plane Industries Boeing 737 Cowling Chair

The Boeing 737 Cowling Chair from Plane Industries allows flying enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy a unique piece of aviation within their own homes. Built using a refurbished 737 engine cowling, the design pairs the polished metal frame of the former powerplant with a dark leather interior for a striking contrast and chic aesthetic. The large cowling stands in the same orientation as it did in its former life on the ubiquitous airliner, making for a bowl-like chair that spans a whopping 6.5 feet in height, depth and width. The seat rotates atop a spun aluminum base.

The chair is one of several furniture pieces crafted by Plane Industries in Bath, U.K. Some of the company’s other offerings include clocks, tables and cabinets, all made from former airplane scraps

Gear Snake Cord

The Gear Snake from Ultimate Survival Technologies is a nice alternative to traditional rope for tie downs or other gear connection needs. The durable cord is built out of bendable steel wire and a malleable plastic coating that glows in the dark. The cord can be set in place with a simple twisting of the ends, meaning knots and hooks are not necessary. The 16.5-foot cord can be cut to length as needed

AirText LT

AirText LT provides reliable in-flight texting capabilities for fliers looking to stay in touch while in the air. The cell-phone-size system relies on the Iridium satellite network and provides full coverage at all altitudes, including on the ground. It is portable and does not require installation. Up to six people can connect to the system at once, and each person operates their own account, allowing users to have private text conversations with those on the ground as opposed to sharing one joint account.

Hydro-Bowl for Dogs

Aviators who bring their four-legged friends along for the ride know the importance of keeping their pets hydrated during travel. This Hydro-Bowl for Dogs aims to eliminate the clutter frequently associated with a traditional water bowl and replace it with a collapsible product that can be easily stowed away. The hydro bowl is made of waterproof canvas and dries quickly once water has been cleared out of it. It folds into a triangle and snaps shut, making for easy transport in a backpack or purse. It holds a total of five cups of water.

