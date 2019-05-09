New Gear And Products for Pilots May 2019

See what new items designed for pilots and aviation enthusiasts are hitting the market.

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we feature new gear and products we believe pilots and aviation enthusiasts will want or need. In our May 2019 edition, we featured the Breitling Aviator 8 Curtiss Warhawk Edtion watch, a new emergency water filtration system, aviator sunglasses from Ascent, and more.

Read below, and click through for full reviews of these new items.

Breitling Aviator 8 Curtiss Warhawk Edition

Breitling recently released three new watches commemorating the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, the venerated single-engine fighter and ground attack aircraft that served in ubiquity upon America’s entrance into World War II. All three editions feature a matte-finish military green dial encased in stainless steel. The faces feature easy-to-read Arabic numerals and hour and minute hands, as well as a red pointer.

The Aviator 8 B01 Chronograph utilizes the company’s in-house Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, which features a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. The other two models, the Aviator 8 Chronograph and the Aviator 8 Automatic, rely on Breitling Caliber 13 and Breitling Caliber 17, respectively.

All three watches include a military green strap, while the two chronographs can also be fashioned with a stainless-steel bracelet.

The special touch on each watch is the backside, which features a Curtiss inscription as well as the image of a P-40 with the design scheme used by the Flying Tigers.

Learn more at Breitling.com.