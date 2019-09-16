New Gear For Pilots And Aviation Enthusiasts

Peak Design Travel Backpack

This backpack from Peak Design’s line of travel gear was among the top-funded products on Kickstarter last year. Made of 100% recycled nylon canvas, the bag makes contents easily accessible to users through zippers in the back, sides and front. It measures in at 45 liters when fully extended but can be retracted into a smaller 35-liter bag if desired, making it ideal for changing needs throughout a trip. The bag features a variety of pockets for compartmentalizing gear, including two side pockets, a top pocket and hidden pockets. Rigid sidewalls inside the main compartment allow for structured packing, while a zippered diving panel can create two separate storage sections. The shoulder and waist straps of the bag can be tucked into flaps in the back when not in use, and magnets ensure they stay in place. External straps included in the front pouch can be deployed when additional storage is needed.

The bag is sized to accommodate Peak Design’s smaller packing cubes, which make it easy to separate and carry different gear within one larger bag. The bag is available in black or sage green and is priced at $299.95.

Learn more at peakdesign.com.