New Gear For Pilots Includes A Chronograph And Knife

AVI-8 Hawker Hunter Chronograph

The AVI-8 Hawker Hunter Chronograph pays homage to the long-serving British single-engine fighter that first flew in the 1950s. The design mimics the feel of the warbird’s panel, with both the outer casing and the subdials reminiscent of cockpit gauges thanks to their square shape and big block numerals. Meanwhile, the pushers on the side of the watch resemble pistons. In addition to these features, the watch’s textured background and use of indentations create a unique sense of depth perception and a multi-layered feel.

Encased in stainless steel, the watch face measures 45 mm in diameter and is 12 mm thick. It features a Japanese quartz movement and a 22-mm hand-stitched leather band. Inscribed on the back of the watch is the AVI-8 logo. The watch comes with a two-year warranty and is priced at $280.

Learn more at Sportys.com.

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, gear and plane reviews, and much more delivered straight to you!

The Elko

This miniature knife from The James Brand eliminates the clunk and clutter of more complex products, providing users with a simple and easy-to-carry tool that can be useful when you’re looking to travel light. The product features a clean and simple design, and it measures just 2.5 inches when unopened. When the blade is extended, it comes to a little over 4 inches in total.

The Elko’s handle is made of anodized aluminum, while the blade is composed of Carpenter CTS-BD1 stainless steel. The blade features a large cut-out, enabling quick deployment. The bottom of the handle features a prying tool with a hole, allowing users to attach the Elko to a lanyard or keychain.

The product comes in a number of color combinations, with handles available in black, white, blue, silver, orange and green, as well as black and stainless blade options. The Elko is priced at $60.

Learn more at thejamesbrand.com.