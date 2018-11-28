Hold On Or Die! Newbie Hang Glider Rider Goes Off Unharnessed!

When Florida man, Chris Gursky, went off on an hang gliding adventure, his first ever, while on vacation with his wife in Switzerland, he kind of figured the experienced pilot would make sure Gursky’s harness was attached. Yeah, about that. The tandem flight lifted off from a high ridge for what should have been a beautiful, leisurely and uneventful glide down to the fields below, but no sooner had the flight departed than Gursky and then his pilot realized the rider’s harness never got fastened. Meaning that Gursky had to hold on or, no two ways about it, die. The video seems to show the pilot trying to turn back to the launch site to land... unsuccessfully. Then, as the mountainside dropped away below them, they found themselves hundreds of feet off the deck, where a fall would have been fatal. Gursky was forced to hang on to the bar and the pilot’s leg, though it looks for all the world on a couple of occasions that he won’t be able to hold on. He does though, letting go when he was just off the ground over a farmer’s field. He broke his wrist in the accident.

So has this made Gursky swear off hanging gliding forever, but you’d be wrong. He told a local paper he’s looking forward to going again, as he didn’t have any fun the first time around!

We’re guessing he triple, or quadruple checks his harness next time.

And no word on what happened to the unnamed tandem hang glider pilot whose responsibility it was to make sure his passenger was correctly secured. But no doubt he’s nearly as glad as Gursky that his rider held on.