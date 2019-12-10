Not A Typo: Kids Can Do Oshkosh For Free!

It’s no surprise that aviation needs to get more young people interested if the future is going to look as good as our past, or even our present. And one company has teamed up with EAA to help make that happen, and you’ll never guess who it is. Okay, maybe you’ll guess it.

The plan will allow people 18 and under to attend AirVenture Oshkosh, which is the biggest airshow in the world, for free. Held annually at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the mid-summer get-together is the most spectacular GA event imaginable, with everything from drones to supersonic jets. And while there’s long been a discount admission for youngsters, this year’s free-for-all for kiddos is a first.

EAA has long been supportive of families in aviation, particularly young aviators and even younger aviators-to-be. Since its inception in 1992, the Young Eagles program has flown more than two million young people in general aviation aircraft, all flown by volunteers—pilots like us who want to give back to aviation.

This year Oshkosh will open its gates free of charge to youngsters. This is thanks to a generous donation from a company that needs more pilots in the future, Boeing, and to a small increase, says EAA, to the adult admission prices.

Jack J. Pelton, EAA’s CEO/chairman of the board, framed it nicely. “Inspiring young people and giving them a first look at what’s possible in aviation is only achievable if they can get in the gate. This effort will build on the more than 60 years where AirVenture has earned a reputation as a wonderful family event.” He added that EAA is “incredibly appreciative of Boeing’s support.”

For more information on the free admission program, visit eaa.org/airventure.

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!