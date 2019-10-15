November 2019 Crossword Key

Across
1. Famous Steve of Landing Gear Fame
5. What RV pilots use as planes and maybe courtesy vehicles
9. Non-pilot complaint about planes
10. Most things compared to aviation
13. Contributor to high DAs
14. Light sport aircraft—seaplane/amphibian, 3 words
16. Whitney's partner
18. Direction for a takeoff
22. Connect
23. Before “down” and after “bus”
26. Bird that specializes in night flights
27. New aerobatic plane introduced at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, 2 words
29. Good advice for throttle jockeys, two words
31. Takes a little bite
32. Put a new plane through its paces, 2 words
Down
1. Get one’s ___: become a pilot
2. Horizontal stabilizer, archaic
3. Precedes “Day” and completes “Curtis Le___”
4. Small market segment
6. Unit of measurement for a generator
7. Categorizes
8. Progressive Aerodyne _____
11. Eighth letter of Hebrew alphabet
12. Chomped on
15. Plane category, for short
16. Traffic ____
17. ____ P2002 Sierra Mk2
19. Metric wts.
20. Oshkosh's state abbreviation
21. Love Field airport ID
24. The L in LSA
25. Runs at low RPMs
26. “I’m flying straight __ __ Woodley airport,” 2 words
28. Breaking out on ___
30. Use skillfully