November 2019 Crossword Key

Test your aviation knowledge with our November 2019 crossword puzzle.

Across

1. Famous Steve of Landing Gear Fame

5. What RV pilots use as planes and maybe courtesy vehicles

9. Non-pilot complaint about planes

10. Most things compared to aviation

13. Contributor to high DAs

14. Light sport aircraft—seaplane/amphibian, 3 words

16. Whitney's partner

18. Direction for a takeoff

Advertisement

22. Connect

23. Before “down” and after “bus”

26. Bird that specializes in night flights

27. New aerobatic plane introduced at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, 2 words

29. Good advice for throttle jockeys, two words

31. Takes a little bite

32. Put a new plane through its paces, 2 words

Down

1. Get one’s ___: become a pilot

2. Horizontal stabilizer, archaic

3. Precedes “Day” and completes “Curtis Le___”

4. Small market segment

6. Unit of measurement for a generator

7. Categorizes

8. Progressive Aerodyne _____

11. Eighth letter of Hebrew alphabet

12. Chomped on

15. Plane category, for short

16. Traffic ____

17. ____ P2002 Sierra Mk2

19. Metric wts.

20. Oshkosh's state abbreviation

21. Love Field airport ID

24. The L in LSA

25. Runs at low RPMs

26. “I’m flying straight __ __ Woodley airport,” 2 words

28. Breaking out on ___

30. Use skillfully