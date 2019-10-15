November 2019 Crossword Key

Test your aviation knowledge with our November 2019 crossword puzzle.
Plane & Pilot

Crossword Puzzle, November 2019

Across

1.  Famous Steve of Landing Gear Fame

5. What RV pilots use as planes and maybe courtesy vehicles

9. Non-pilot complaint about planes

10. Most things compared to aviation

13. Contributor to high DAs

14. Light sport aircraft—seaplane/amphibian, 3 words

16. Whitney's partner

18. Direction for a takeoff

Advertisement

22. Connect

23. Before “down” and after “bus”

26. Bird that specializes in night flights

27. New aerobatic plane introduced at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, 2 words

29. Good advice for throttle jockeys, two words

31. Takes a little bite

32. Put a new plane through its paces, 2 words

Down

1. Get one’s ___: become a pilot

2. Horizontal stabilizer, archaic

3. Precedes “Day” and completes “Curtis Le___”

4. Small market segment

6. Unit of measurement for a generator

7. Categorizes

8. Progressive Aerodyne _____

11. Eighth letter of Hebrew alphabet

12. Chomped on

15. Plane category, for short

16. Traffic ____

17. ____ P2002 Sierra Mk2

19. Metric wts.

20. Oshkosh's state abbreviation

21. Love Field airport ID

24. The L in LSA

25. Runs at low RPMs

26. “I’m flying straight __ __ Woodley airport,” 2 words

28. Breaking out on ___

30. Use skillfully

Crossword Key, November 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *