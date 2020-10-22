November 2020 Crossword Key

Advertisement

Across

1 Oxymoronic J-3? Two words.

8 Engine covering Batman would approve of

9 Baumgartner, who famously set a record high-altitude skydive

10 Where Detroit is in relationship to Chicago, for instance

13 What you do with a clearance

15 Johnson, who famously performed a roll in a Boeing 707

17 What a high-speed taxiway is to a runway

19 Chicago’s state, for short

21 Aircraft make associated with Charles Lindbergh

23 Adjective describing the good parts of aviation

24 Word that follows “ducted”

26 Thinking ahead word

27 Bob, who famously performed an engine-out roll while pouring iced tea

29 Pilots who aren’t SIC

31 This model was this very thing for the Wichita manufacturer in 1947

32 Who you pay when you buy an M600

33 Airplanes made it easier to get around this one thing

34 Chesley’s nickname

Down

1 Specialized market segment

2 Tool used to de-Mil wings

3 Balance’s other half

4 F-15

5 Bernoulli and Newton subject

6 planeandpilotmag.com, for example

7 Eliminate

11 Old-fashioned trap (archaic)

12 What the “written” is

14 Cole of clipped-wing T-Craft fame

15 Rookie pilot, e.g.

16 Yale student

18 Accepted

20 Amelia’s Lockheed

21 Prismatic reward for pilots

22 Today the DoD calls this a UAP

25 ____ Husky

28 Had the title to

29 Eye part critical to night vision acclimation

30 Many a tech. sch. grad., abbr.

32 Spanish hoops center Gasol