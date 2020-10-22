November 2020 Crossword Key

Across
1 Oxymoronic J-3? Two words.
8 Engine covering Batman would approve of
9 Baumgartner, who famously set a record high-altitude skydive
10 Where Detroit is in relationship to Chicago, for instance
13 What you do with a clearance
15 Johnson, who famously performed a roll in a Boeing 707
17 What a high-speed taxiway is to a runway
19 Chicago’s state, for short
21 Aircraft make associated with Charles Lindbergh
23 Adjective describing the good parts of aviation
24 Word that follows “ducted”
26 Thinking ahead word
27 Bob, who famously performed an engine-out roll while pouring iced tea
29 Pilots who aren’t SIC
31 This model was this very thing for the Wichita manufacturer in 1947
32 Who you pay when you buy an M600
33 Airplanes made it easier to get around this one thing
34 Chesley’s nickname
Down
1 Specialized market segment
2 Tool used to de-Mil wings
3 Balance’s other half
4 F-15
5 Bernoulli and Newton subject
6 planeandpilotmag.com, for example
7 Eliminate
11 Old-fashioned trap (archaic)
12 What the “written” is
14 Cole of clipped-wing T-Craft fame
15 Rookie pilot, e.g.
16 Yale student
18 Accepted
20 Amelia’s Lockheed
21 Prismatic reward for pilots
22 Today the DoD calls this a UAP
25 ____ Husky
28 Had the title to
29 Eye part critical to night vision acclimation
30 Many a tech. sch. grad., abbr.
32 Spanish hoops center Gasol