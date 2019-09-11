October 2019 Crossword Key

Across
1. Concept plane from Airbus that “flaps” in response to gusts and turbulence, 2 words
8. GPS picture, for example
9. It’s sometimes required for an approach
10. Route, for short
12. Large tree
14. What the pilot did during an autoland
16. Suffix for depend and cool
17 . Instrument ____
19. U.S.__, abbr. for military fliers
21. Automatic Flight Control System, abbr.
23. Disconcerting feature of some runways
24. Slip or crab in one
27. Roman 51
28. Some of these are split
29. Least-used control surface by newbies
30. Formerly known as, in high society
31. 51 and Terminal Control, for example
32. A co-pilot’s chief duty?
Down
1. Eviation’s electric-powered concept plane
2. Management of Heathrow and Gatwick, for short
3. Upward current of air used by gliders
4. Determines one’s position
5. None of these on 195 or 177
6. Silent agreement
7. Dry
11. Weight measurement
13. Albatros was an example, but not the Camel
15. Geologic time period
17. Crash ___
18. What a damper damps
20. Gradually vanishes
22. Mojave and Matrix are two
24. Plane owners’ concern
25. Turns violently or uncontrollably
26. Not the front or the rear
28. It used to be CAA
29. ___V Approach