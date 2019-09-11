October 2019 Crossword Key

Test your knowledge or check your answers with the crossword puzzle from our October 2019 issue.

Across

1. Concept plane from Airbus that “flaps” in response to gusts and turbulence, 2 words

8. GPS picture, for example

9. It’s sometimes required for an approach

10. Route, for short

12. Large tree

14. What the pilot did during an autoland

16. Suffix for depend and cool

17 . Instrument ____

19. U.S.__, abbr. for military fliers

21. Automatic Flight Control System, abbr.

23. Disconcerting feature of some runways

24. Slip or crab in one

27. Roman 51

28. Some of these are split

29. Least-used control surface by newbies

30. Formerly known as, in high society

31. 51 and Terminal Control, for example

32. A co-pilot’s chief duty?

Down

1. Eviation’s electric-powered concept plane

2. Management of Heathrow and Gatwick, for short

3. Upward current of air used by gliders

4. Determines one’s position

5. None of these on 195 or 177

6. Silent agreement

7. Dry

11. Weight measurement

13. Albatros was an example, but not the Camel

15. Geologic time period

17. Crash ___

18. What a damper damps

20. Gradually vanishes

22. Mojave and Matrix are two

24. Plane owners’ concern

25. Turns violently or uncontrollably

26. Not the front or the rear

28. It used to be CAA

29. ___V Approach