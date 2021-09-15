October 2021 Crossword Key

Across
1 Piper light twin
5 Competent
9 Unlike localizer, it has vertical guidance
10 Concorde once followed in the penumbra of one for hours
11 “Flying Milkstool” prefix
13 Cheetahs and Otters have one on their tail
14 Geometrical term familiar to readers of this magazine
16 Area of expertise
18 Most unpaved runways, 2 words
22 Letters that come before R
24 LAX city
25 What you’re supposed to do with NOTAMS
26 “Keep ’em flying” is their motto and mission, EEA _____ of America
31 Current PA-28 model
32 The penalty of most aircraft updates
33 Former U.S. Air Force arm, abbr.
34 Lab device for studying aerodynamics
35 Cam and crank
Down
1 Side or forward
2 Switch that controls electrical power to all circuits in an aircraft electrical system
3 The N in NOTAMS
4 Planes are cheap, for example
6 A two-winger
7 Watch closely
8 Plane, to an air traffic controller
12 Large rodent
13 Unidentified aircraft, in slang
15 Completion
17 Standard terminal arrival route, abbr.
19 Common high-lift device
20 Third in the family
21 Technology fast replacing incandescent in aviation
23 F-16 or 7-X
25 FAA standards give pilots 3 seconds to do this when there’s an emergency
27 ___ DA-18
28 Nickname for doped fabric
29 Locations
30 Jim of AA-1 fame
32 Existed