On Video, Guy Ditches Plane In Pacific… Suspicions Run Rampant

The ditching, after a claimed engine failure, was captured on video both before and after splashdown. But the pilot has a history, including criminal charges, in his background.

Bad gas. Far from shore. A perfect ditching in the Pacific and a quick resuce. A perfect story, right? We guess. But you know what they say about stories that seem a little too good to be true. . . And online observers are having a heyday with this one, claiming the ditching was an elaborate stunt designed to get publicity for the pilot, David Lesh, a claim the pilot strongly denies.

Here’s the back story. When Lesh’s newly purchased pre-owned Beechcraft Bonanza single-engine plane started losing power during an air-to-air photo shoot over Half Moon Bay on California’s Pacific Coast, he had no choice but to put it down in the water. That much isn’t very suspicious. Engines sometimes fail. And Lesh made a classic ditching, a textbook example of how to put it down in the water, leaving the gear on the plane retracted and skipping the Bonanza like a big stone over the surface until the plane came to rest. The entire ditching sequence was captured by the pilot in the second plane of the photo shoot.

Miles from shore and without any personal flotation devices, Lesh and his female passenger floated in the cold water as their plane sank beneath them. About 45 minutes later they were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter that just happened to be in the area doing rescue exercises, which was a lucky coincidence, one of several. Lesh was hoisted up into the chopper first, ahead of his passenger, a move criticized by some. And then Lesh had to be castigated, apparently, by a Coast Guard crew member on the helicopter to pay attention to the rescue instead of on making the video.

All along Lesh continued capturing video of the event, even as he and his passenger were floating awaiting rescue. At one point while bobbing in Half Moon Bay, he blamed the engine failure on bad avgas he got when he got topped off before leaving for the photo shoot. He later came up with alternate scenarios, saying it could have been metal debris from the installation of tip tanks that had just been completed. He supported his initial claim saying he'd gotten a lot of water while sumping the tanks but had continued on the mission anyway.

In denying the ditching was a stunt, Lesh said first that the plane was uninsured, then later that it was insured but underinsured, and that he’d lose money on the loss of the plane, according to some news reports. In his defense, others have pointed out that there were no flotation devices on the plane, not a Federal Aviation Regulations requirement unless you’re farther from shore than Lesh was, but a questionable choice nonetheless. Still, if someone were to stage a ditching, they would presumably bring flotation devices... though no one in their right mind would stage a ditching in the first place. Again, Lesh denies it was a stunt, and while there’s widespread skepticism of the ditching, it is speculation. We’ll let you make up your mind.

One problem is that Lesh’s background raises some questions. A Facebook post he made earlier this year on April 1st showed a realistically staged photo of an April Fools' abduction, with Lesh pointing visitors to the page to his company’s merchandise site as a way to pay the "ransom." Unfortunately, Lesh has been in hot water with the law before too, running into trouble for harassing wildlife, a moose he was chasing to get on video, and for lighting shopping carts ablaze for yet another video. Even he admits his past is problematic, though a friend wrote in an email to Plane & Pilot that the past infractions were mistakes, and it's quite possible they sound worse than they really were.

Investigating the ditching are the NTSB and FAA, both of whom will surely be looking closely at the mishap given that the circumstances surrounding it are so unusual. We'll keep you updated as the story develops.

You can watch the video here.