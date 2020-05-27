P2010 TDI: A New Diesel Model From Tecnam

Tecnam has just unveiled its latest model, a diesel-powered version of its P2010 four-seat single. The new model will be available soon from Tecnam. In our review of the Tecnam P2010, we found the plane to be a good-performing, roomy, sophisticated and modern take on the high-wing four-seat single.

The new model stakes its claim on the Continental Aerospace Technologies CD-170 engine, a 170 hp turbodiesel model that gives the 2010 TDI a combination of performance advantages that will set it apart from gas piston models. We’re looking forward to flying the new plane, but the Continental TD-170 will likely give the P2010 solid performance numbers while burning the miserly numbers that turbodiesels are known for, not to mention the single-lever power control that the most advanced powerplants offer.

Tecnam says that the P2010 TDI will burn 5.2 gallons per hour at cruise and that it will have a range of up to 1,050 nm with 63 gallons in the tanks. At a fuel flow of 6.6b gph at 9,000 feet, the P2010 will cruise at 132 knots, according to Tecnam’s performance figures.

It will also boast the excellent Garmin G1000 NXi, a complete overhaul of Garmin’s terrific G1000 flat panel suite. NXi features better displays, processing speeds, capabilities, connectivity and overall ease of use. The NXi isn’t new to the TDI model; it’s already standard equipment on the two gas piston versions of the plane, but it’s a top-notch choice.

Tecnam is also touting its new electrically height-adjustable 26G seats, to go along with built-in high strength composite fuselage design to improve occupant safety.

Tecnam expects to earn an EASA type certificate for the P2010 TDI in July, to be followed by FAA and other approvals thereafter.

Once the TDI version hits showroom floors, it will be available in three different varieties, with the 180 hp Lycoming IO-360 model, the 215 hp Lycoming IO-390 and now the 170 hp Continental CD170. The cost of the P2010 TDI is $375,000 Euros (approximately $410,000 USD).