Pilot Walks Away Uninjured After Crash Landing In Dallas

A pilot crash-landed his Piper PA-28 in a Dallas parking lot Monday night. He was uninjured in the event.

The pilot reported he was losing fuel while on a trip from Mississippi to Weatherford, Texas, and was attempting to land at Addison Municipal Airport, according to news reports. The plane went down about two miles short of that destination.

On its way to the ground the plane clipped trees and sustained wing and wheel damage. There was also a small fire that the pilot was able to put out, reports said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.