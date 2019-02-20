Plane Facts: Piper PA-28s

Plane & Pilot collected many interesting facts and tidbits about the history of the Piper PA-28s.

Plane & Pilot collected many interesting facts and tidbits about the history of the Piper PA-28s.

Year Piper began exploring new four-seater concept: 1953

Cherokee designers: Fred Weick, John Thorp, Karl Bergey

Other notable designs from Weick: Ercoupe, NACA cowlings, Piper Pawnee ag plane

From Thorp: Lockheed Neptune, Piper Sky Scooter, T-18, Wing Derringer

Year of first Cherokee flight: 1960

Airplanes it replaced: PA-22 Tri-Pacer and Colt

Material and design of PA-22: High-wing, fabric-covered

PA-28 materials and design: Low-wing, aluminum monocoque construction

Last year of Tri-Pacer construction: 1961

PA-28 purpose: Add low-cost, modern Piper to compete with Cessna 172

Famous wing: Piper’s Hershey Bar wing, named after its shape and as a nod to its Pennsylvania design roots

Home of all PA-28 U.S. production: Vero Beach, Florida

Status of PA-28 production: Going strong in Vero Beach, Florida

Introduction of the controversial semi-tapered wing on PA-28: 1974

Nature of controversy: Which is better for stall characteristics and drag

Status of controversy: Ongoing

Noteworthy semi-tapered wing critic: John Thorp

Location of first trim wheel: On the ceiling

New location for trim control: On the floor, behind the flaps

Early optional equipment: Toe brakes

Engine for first Cherokee (Model 140): Lycoming O-320

Meaning of “140” in Cherokee 140 name: Horsepower of engine

Horsepower of engine in early Cherokee 140: 150

Nickname of original Cherokee: Cruiser

Published cruising speed of Cruiser: 108 knots

Actual cruising speed: Something less than 108 knots

Number of PA-28 designated models: Around 24

Only non-PA-28 “Cherokee:” Six-seat PA-32 Cherokee Six

Differences: Stretched fuselage and bigger engine (260 and 300 hp options)

Most powerful PA-28: Cherokee 235

Horsepower of Cherokee 235: 235

Nickname: Pathfinder

Pathfinder development: Dakota (1978, tapered wing, higher gross weight)

Name game: Cherokee 180 became the Challenger (1973) and, later, the Archer (1974)

Name game II: Cherokee 235 became the Charger (1973) and then Pathfinder (1974)

Fastest PA-28: Piper Turbo Arrow III

Claimed top cruise speed: 167 knots @15,000 feet

Realistic top cruise speeds: About 155 knots

Peak of PA-28 production: Late 1960s, approximately 7,000 per year

Total number of PA-28s manufactured: More than 32,000 and growing