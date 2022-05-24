Piper PA23 Aztec Crash In Milton, Florida

Piper PA23 Aztec

Milton, Florida

Injuries: 1

The pilot/owner was conducting a no-flap landing in the multiengine airplane. The pilot stated that the left main landing gear brake failed on rollout, and the airplane then overran the end of the 3,701-foot-long runway. The left wing struck part of the runway’s lighting system, which resulted in substantial damage to the airplane’s left wing. A witness stated that the airplane landed with at a high speed and touched down at/about midfield. A cursory examination of the airplane’s brakes following the accident revealed no evidence of any preaccident mechanical malfunctions for failures that would have precluded normal operation. Review of the airplane’s maintenance records revealed that the airplane did not have a current annual inspection. Further, the pilot did not hold a multi-engine rating for airplanes, did maintain a personal flight logbook, did not have an endorsement documenting a flight review (or other equivalent proficiency) within the preceding 24 calendar months. Based on the pilot’s lack of certification to operate multiengine airplane and proof of recent flight history, he was likely not proficient in operating the airplane. Further, he likely landed long and fast with insufficient runway remaining to slow down, which resulted in the runway overrun.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to attain a proper touchdown point and his landing with a high approach speed, which resulted in a runway overrun.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.