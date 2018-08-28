Plane Facts: Bombers

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!
First bombing: 1911, just eight years after the first flight by the Wrights
Place: Libya (Italo-Turkish War)
Payload: specially designed steel bombs containing picric acid.
Casualties: Zero
First purpose-built bombers: 1913, Bristol T.B. 8 (British) and the Caproni Ca. 30 (Italian)
First use in war: November 25, 1914.
Maximum Payload: 120 pounds
First strategic bombing: WWI, city of Antwerp, Belgium.
Other WWI bombers: 1915, Zeppelins, which dropped bombs on towns near London
Deaths from these attacks: 557
Max payload: approximately 8,000 pounds
Loss rate for Zeppelins: 40 percent
Casualties from bombing in WWII: As many as 5 million on all sides
Most produced bomber WWII and of all time: Consolidated B-24 Liberator, 18,482 built
Top speed: 290 mph
Number of airworthy B-24s remaining worldwide: 2
Most famous WWII Allied Bomber: Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, 12,731 produced
Top speed: 287 mph
Bomb payload: 4,500 pounds (long range) to 8,000 pounds (short range)
Most produced Axis bomber: Junkers Ju-88 light multi-role bomber
First Jet Bomber: German Arado Ar 234 Blitz
Number produced: 234
Top speed: 461 mph
Biggest payload WWII bomber: Boeing B-29 Superfortress, 20,000 pounds
Most famous B-29: Enola Gay
Most famous mission: Dropped the atom bomb on Hiroshima, August 6, 1945
Power of that bomb: 16 kilotons of TNT
Atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
Power of the Nagasaki bomb: 23 kilotons
Deaths from the two bombings: approximately 250,000.
Largest piston engine bomber ever: Convair B-36 “Peacemaker”
Wingspan: 230 feet (Boeing 747 span, 196 feet)
B-36 Number of engines: six Pratt & Whitney Wasp Major, 28 cylinders, 3800 hp each
Later B-36 modification: Added jet engines.
Top speed: 435 mph
First US intercontinental all-jet bomber: Boeing B-52, 1955
Top Speed: 650 mph
Propulsion: 8 Pratt & Whitney TF33 turbofans, 17,000 lbs thrust each
Range: Up to 10,000 miles unrefueled.
First stealth bomber: Horton Ho 229 jet-engine powered flying wing, 1944
Current stealthy heavy bombers: Northrup Grumman B-2 Spirit
Top speed: Mach .95
Ordinance payload: 40,000 pounds (30,000 pounds less than the B-52)
First sortie: Kosovo, 1999
Declared operational: 2003
Cost per unit: Approximately $1.5 billion
Number lost in combat: zero
Lost at home: one, in Guam after computer malfunction
Fatalities: None. Crew ejected safely.