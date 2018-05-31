Plane Facts: Oldest

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and much more!
Oldest flyable aircraft: Two Blériot XIs
Year built: 1909
Located at: The Shuttleworth Collection (UK) and the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome (U.S.)
Oldest person to get a pilot’s license: Lt. Col. (ret.) James Collins Warren
Age at which he received his pilot’s license: 87 6. History: Former navigator with the Tuskegee Airmen
Oldest active pilot in the United States: Ernest Eli Smith, Red Oak, Iowa. 100 years young.
Year Ernie soloed: 1943
Year that he got his ticket: 1946 (after the war)
Oldest continuously operating airport in the United States (and the world): College Park, Maryland
Opened: 1909
College Park’s first flight instructor: Wilbur Wright
Longest continuously produced civilian aircraft: Beechcraft Bonanza
First flight: 1945
Canada’s longest continuously operated airport: Edmonton/Cooking Lake Airport
First opened: 1926
Canada’s oldest seaplane base: Also Edmonton/Cooking Lake Airport
Longest continuously produced U.S. military plane: Lockheed C-130
First flight: 1954
Longest continuously operated U.S. military plane: Boeing B-52
First flight: 1952
Number built: 744
Last year in production: 1962
Longest helicopter in production: Vertol/Boeing CH-47 Chinook
Production run: 1962-present
Number built: More than 1,200
World’s oldest known A&P mechanic: Azriel Blackman, American Airlines, 92 years old
First year on the job: 1942 (16 years old)
Oldest commercial airport: Flughafen Hamburg (Hamburg, Germany)
Opened: 1911
Oldest active pilot ever recorded (2007): Cole Kugel, Longmont, Colorado
Age at time of last flight: 105 years old
Oldest air traffic control tower, world-wide: Croydon Airport, London
Opened: 1920
Oldest air traffic control tower, U.S.: Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport (originally called Cleveland Municipal Airport), Cleveland, Ohio
Year tower opened: 1930
Oldest commercial airliner still in production: Boeing 737, 1968-present.
Longest-produced turbine civil aircraft: Beechcraft King Air
Production: 1964-present
Oldest aircraft manufacturer: Short Brothers, Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1908-present