Plane Facts: Oldest

Oldest flyable aircraft: Two Blériot XIs

Year built: 1909

Located at: The Shuttleworth Collection (UK) and the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome (U.S.)

Oldest person to get a pilot’s license: Lt. Col. (ret.) James Collins Warren

Age at which he received his pilot’s license: 87 6. History: Former navigator with the Tuskegee Airmen

Oldest active pilot in the United States: Ernest Eli Smith, Red Oak, Iowa. 100 years young.

Year Ernie soloed: 1943

Year that he got his ticket: 1946 (after the war)

Oldest continuously operating airport in the United States (and the world): College Park, Maryland

Opened: 1909

College Park’s first flight instructor: Wilbur Wright

Longest continuously produced civilian aircraft: Beechcraft Bonanza

First flight: 1945

Canada’s longest continuously operated airport: Edmonton/Cooking Lake Airport

First opened: 1926

Canada’s oldest seaplane base: Also Edmonton/Cooking Lake Airport

Longest continuously produced U.S. military plane: Lockheed C-130

First flight: 1954

Longest continuously operated U.S. military plane: Boeing B-52

First flight: 1952

Number built: 744

Last year in production: 1962

Longest helicopter in production: Vertol/Boeing CH-47 Chinook

Production run: 1962-present

Number built: More than 1,200

World’s oldest known A&P mechanic: Azriel Blackman, American Airlines, 92 years old

First year on the job: 1942 (16 years old)

Oldest commercial airport: Flughafen Hamburg (Hamburg, Germany)

Opened: 1911

Oldest active pilot ever recorded (2007): Cole Kugel, Longmont, Colorado

Age at time of last flight: 105 years old

Oldest air traffic control tower, world-wide: Croydon Airport, London

Opened: 1920

Oldest air traffic control tower, U.S.: Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport (originally called Cleveland Municipal Airport), Cleveland, Ohio

Year tower opened: 1930

Oldest commercial airliner still in production: Boeing 737, 1968-present.

Longest-produced turbine civil aircraft: Beechcraft King Air

Production: 1964-present

Oldest aircraft manufacturer: Short Brothers, Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1908-present