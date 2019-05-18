Plane Facts: Parachutes

We have compiled interesting facts about the history and evolution of parachutes.

Derivation of “parachute:” From the Italian “para,” meaning “prevent,” and the French word “chute,” for fall. A device for preventing a fall.

First known parachute concepts: China: Han Dynasty writer Sima Qian in a book of historical legends

Qian’s parachute concept: Two big hats grasped by hand

First modern parachute design: Leonardo da Vinci, 1485

Inventor of the modern parachute: Louis-Sébastien Lenormand, late 1700s, in France

First successful parachute jump: Lenormand, 1783, from a balcony of Tour de la Babote

Approximate height of balcony: 60 feet

Outcome: Lenormand was unhurt

Witnesses: Dozens

First parachute jump from an aircraft: Jean-Pierre Blanchard, 1785, France

Blanchard’s first “guinea pig:” A local dog, who survived the event

First use of parachute as a rescue device from an aircraft: Blanchard again, when his balloon burst. The account was not witnessed.

First all-silk parachute design: Andre Garnerin, 1797

First woman to parachute: Jeanne-Geneviève Garnerin, Andre’s wife

First parachute jump from an airplane: Albert Berry, 1912, St. Louis, Missouri

Berry’s profession: Daredevil

First packed chutes: Early 1900s, concurrent independent development by many

First woman to parachute from a plane: Georgia “Tiny” Broadwick, 1913

First freefall: Georgia “Tiny” Broadwick, again

How “tiny:” 5 feet tall and 85 pounds

Profession: Acrobat and performer

Number of jumps: More than 1,000

Age at death: 85

First use of a parachute as a braking device (drogue chute): 1912

Inventor: Russian Gleb Yevgeniyevich Kotelnikov

First use to stop a plane: Late 1920s

Purpose: To stop Soviet airplanes landing on ice floes

Other Kotelnikov inventions: Backpack parachute, cargo chutes and automatically opening chutes

First use of parachute in wartime: World War I

First use: Disputed. Balloonists and fighter pilots made successful jumps.

First concept of airborne troops: Benjamin Franklin, 1784

First successful paratrooper drop: 1926

Number of airborne troops jumping for Normandy invasion, 1944: More than 13,000

Rank of D-Day airborne assault all time: Fourth

Largest ever: Operation Market Garden, British invasion of Holland

Number of airborne troops: More than 34,000

Largest parachute: Pioneer Aerospace, 52 feet in diameter

Purpose: For Mars landing of spacecraft

Users: Earthlings

Inventor of rocket-powered “ballistic” parachutes: Boris Popov

First certificated whole-airplane parachute system: Cirrus Aircraft

Number of successful saves: More than 200

Person who coined the term “whole-airplane parachute:” Isabel Goyer