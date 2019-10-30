Plane Facts: Search And Rescue (SAR)

Facts and tidbits about aviation search and rescue.

Largest fleet of single-engine aircraft in U.S.: Civil Air Patrol (CAP)

Fleet: 560

Primary aircraft: Cessna 172s & 182s

Date chartered: December 1, 1941

Members: 61,066

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

Inland SAR missions performed by CAP: 90%

Successful rescues last year: 158

Over water missions carried out by: U.S. Coast Guard

Emergency locator transmitter (ELT) activations: 8,898

Actual distress cases: 112

False-alarm rate: 98%

Main cause of false alerts: Mishandling during testing and maintenance

Activation rate in actual crashes, 121.5 MHz models: 12-25%

Rate with newer 406 MHz models: 73-83%

Location precision of 121.5 MHz vs. 406 MHz ELTs: 12 mi. vs. 330 ft.

Average rescue time for aircraft with functioning ELT: 6.8 hrs.

Without ELT: 40.7 hrs.

Without ELT and no filed flight plan: 42 hrs. 24 min.

Location precision for personal locator beacons (PLBs): ~300 ft.

Frequency: 406 MHz

Temperature range for operation: -40°F to 131°F

ELT & PLB signal transmission length: At least 24 hrs.

U.S. National Park Service SAR incidents in 2018: 3,453

Successful rescues: 1,008

Primary aircraft: Cessna 206, Bell 206 B3

Cost of last year’s air ops: $920,246

Average SAR flight hours logged/year: 1,600

Activity requiring most rescues: Hiking

Most common age of victims: 20-29 yrs.

Second most common: >60 yrs.

Celebrity known for park service SAR missions: Harrison Ford

Aircraft: Bell 407 helicopter

Successful rescues: 2; missing Boy Scout & distressed hiker

Awkward moment for rescued hiker: Vomiting in Harrison’s hat

Newest aircraft used by Park Service: Drones

Worldwide rescues by drone to date: At least 133

Time advantage of victims found via drone vs on foot: 3.18 minutes

Average cost of SAR drone: $25,000-$35,000

Largest SAR mission in history: Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappearance

Search area: 1,800,000 sq. mi.

Countries that deployed aircraft for initial search: 14

Aircraft deployed: 58

Days spent searching: 1,046

Crash sites found: 0

Historic shipwrecks found: 2