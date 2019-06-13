Plane Facts: Surveillance

First military use of ground controlled approach (GCA) radar: 1943
Range: 20 miles
Altitude range: 10,000 feet
First civilian use: 1945, LaGuardia Airport
Landing rate prior to implementation: 5 planes per hour
Landing rate after implementation: 15 planes per hour
Transponders introduced for aviation: World War II
Worst friendly fire incident of WWII: July 11, 1943
Occurred during: Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily
Reason cited for incident: “Need for better preparation in aircraft identification”
Aircraft involved: C-47 Skytrains, C-53 Skytroopers
Planes shot down: 23 out of fleet of 144
American soldiers killed: 300+
Technology developed to prevent friendly fire: Identification, Friend or Foe (IFF) radar receivers/transmitters
IFF transponders: Transmit code signal when interrogated by military radar
Modernization of ATC began: 1956
Sparked by: Grand Canyon mid-air collision
Fatalities: 128
Civilian Aeronautics Authority (CAA) dissolved and became Federal Aviation Administration (FAA): 1958
GPS development project launched: 1973, U.S. Department of Defense
Goal: Overcome limitations of previous navigation systems
Satellites used: 24
Test flights location for project: Holloman Air Force Base
Military conflict first incorporating GPS tech: The Gulf War (1990-1991)
Operational GPS navigation satellites: 31
Satellites’ altitude: 11,000 miles
FAA-Grade Standard Positioning Service GPS (L1 band): <25 feet
DoD-Grade Precise Positioning Service (L1 & L2 bands): <19 feet
New L5 band GPS: <1 foot
Creation of Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS): 1981
First aircraft installed with TCAS II: Piedmont Airlines Boeing 727
Interrogation-and-response cycle frequency: Multiple times per second
Crash attributed to TCAS II oversight: 2002 Überlingen mid-air collision
Cause: Conflicting TCAS and ATC commands
Seconds pilots had visual on each other: 2
Fatalities: 69
Children on board: 45
TCAS II system improvements: Issues reversal of warning, Alerts ATC of TCAS advisory
Kickstart of Next-Generation Air Transportation Plan: 2002
Task force created by: Commission on the Future of U.S. Aerospace Industry
Goal: Modernize U.S. National Airspace System
Rollout of changes: Between 2007 and 2025
Fuel savings estimated through 2030 through ADS-B: 2.8 billion gallons
Carbon emissions reduction estimated: >650 million metric tons
Savings for industry to date: $4.7 billion
NextGen Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR): Fully digital ASR-1
Range: 60 miles
Altitude range: 25,000 feet
Frequency new system transmits positions: 1x per second
Previous system: 1x per 5-12 seconds
Deadline for Mode C transponders to be equipped with ADS-B Out: January 1, 2020
Registered fixed-wing general aviation aircraft: 204,191
Equipped with ADS-B as of April 1, 2019: 56,248
Percent equipped: 27.6%
ADS-B Install Rebate Program Incentive: $500