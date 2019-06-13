Plane Facts: Surveillance

First military use of ground controlled approach (GCA) radar: 1943

Range: 20 miles

Altitude range: 10,000 feet

First civilian use: 1945, LaGuardia Airport

Landing rate prior to implementation: 5 planes per hour

Landing rate after implementation: 15 planes per hour

Transponders introduced for aviation: World War II

Worst friendly fire incident of WWII: July 11, 1943

Occurred during: Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily

Reason cited for incident: “Need for better preparation in aircraft identification”

Aircraft involved: C-47 Skytrains, C-53 Skytroopers

Planes shot down: 23 out of fleet of 144

American soldiers killed: 300+

Technology developed to prevent friendly fire: Identification, Friend or Foe (IFF) radar receivers/transmitters

IFF transponders: Transmit code signal when interrogated by military radar

Modernization of ATC began: 1956

Sparked by: Grand Canyon mid-air collision

Fatalities: 128

Civilian Aeronautics Authority (CAA) dissolved and became Federal Aviation Administration (FAA): 1958

GPS development project launched: 1973, U.S. Department of Defense

Goal: Overcome limitations of previous navigation systems

Satellites used: 24

Test flights location for project: Holloman Air Force Base

Military conflict first incorporating GPS tech: The Gulf War (1990-1991)

Operational GPS navigation satellites: 31

Satellites’ altitude: 11,000 miles

FAA-Grade Standard Positioning Service GPS (L1 band): <25 feet

DoD-Grade Precise Positioning Service (L1 & L2 bands): <19 feet

New L5 band GPS: <1 foot

Creation of Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS): 1981

First aircraft installed with TCAS II: Piedmont Airlines Boeing 727

Interrogation-and-response cycle frequency: Multiple times per second

Crash attributed to TCAS II oversight: 2002 Überlingen mid-air collision

Cause: Conflicting TCAS and ATC commands

Seconds pilots had visual on each other: 2

Fatalities: 69

Children on board: 45

TCAS II system improvements: Issues reversal of warning, Alerts ATC of TCAS advisory

Kickstart of Next-Generation Air Transportation Plan: 2002

Task force created by: Commission on the Future of U.S. Aerospace Industry

Goal: Modernize U.S. National Airspace System

Rollout of changes: Between 2007 and 2025

Fuel savings estimated through 2030 through ADS-B: 2.8 billion gallons

Carbon emissions reduction estimated: >650 million metric tons

Savings for industry to date: $4.7 billion

NextGen Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR): Fully digital ASR-1

Range: 60 miles

Altitude range: 25,000 feet

Frequency new system transmits positions: 1x per second

Previous system: 1x per 5-12 seconds

Deadline for Mode C transponders to be equipped with ADS-B Out: January 1, 2020

Registered fixed-wing general aviation aircraft: 204,191

Equipped with ADS-B as of April 1, 2019: 56,248

Percent equipped: 27.6%

ADS-B Install Rebate Program Incentive: $500