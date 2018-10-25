Plane Facts: Van’s RVs

Learn all about the history and development of Van's RVs with these facts.

Learn all about the history and development of Van's RVs with these facts.

Person behind RV phenomenon: Richard VanGrunsven

Nicknames: “Van,” “Dick”

Profession: engineer

Aeronautical ratings: ATP

Total time: more than 12,000 hours

Origin of first RV (RV-1): modification of Stits Playboy

RV-2: wooden flying wing glider (never flew)

RV-3: single-seat all-metal, low wing sport plane

Serial kit production, RV-3: 1971

First “factory:” small shop behind founder’s home

Location: Reedville, Oregon (where VanGrunsven still resides)

Current factory: 60,000-sq. ft. facility in Aurora, Oregon

Distance between the two: 33 miles

Time to travel between by car: 36 minutes

Van’s commuting method: “whatever RV strikes his fancy”

Number of Basic Designs Produced: 9, the RVs 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14

How many available only in a nose gear version: two, the RV-10 four-seater and RV-12 LSA

Main option with most RVs: taildragger or tricycle gear

Meaning of “A” version: Nosegear

Exception: RV-3A—wing modified model

Why no RV-5? There is one. Single-seat two-stroke powered. Never produced.

The RV-11? Motor glider said to be under development.

RV-13? Nobody builds a model 13. Come on.

Number of completed RV kits: more than 10,000

Included in most RV kits: all formed aluminum, powder-coated steel parts, molded canopy and fiberglass fairings

Hours to complete RV-14 (according to Van’s): 1,100-1,200

Hours to complete four seater RV-10: approximately 2,000

Huge change w/ intro. of RV-7: all holes pre-punched

Recent kits: rivet holes aligned—one way to assemble them

Quickest build time ever: RV-12, one week to first flight, AirVenture 2018

Quickest build customer kit: 85 days (RV-6, no pre-punching!)

Longest build time (according to Van’s): several RV-3 builders still working on theirs 30+ years later

Year of RV-3 discontinuance: 1996

Reason: structural concerns

Reintroduction: 1999

Improvements: new wing design with new spar; kits upgraded, too