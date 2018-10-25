Plane Facts: Van’s RVs

Learn all about the history and development of Van's RVs with these facts.
Person behind RV phenomenon: Richard VanGrunsven
Nicknames: “Van,” “Dick”
Profession: engineer
Aeronautical ratings: ATP
Total time: more than 12,000 hours
Origin of first RV (RV-1): modification of Stits Playboy
RV-2: wooden flying wing glider (never flew)
RV-3: single-seat all-metal, low wing sport plane
Serial kit production, RV-3: 1971
First “factory:” small shop behind founder’s home
Location: Reedville, Oregon (where VanGrunsven still resides)
Current factory: 60,000-sq. ft. facility in Aurora, Oregon
Distance between the two: 33 miles
Time to travel between by car: 36 minutes
Van’s commuting method: “whatever RV strikes his fancy”
Number of Basic Designs Produced: 9, the RVs 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14
How many available only in a nose gear version: two, the RV-10 four-seater and RV-12 LSA
Main option with most RVs: taildragger or tricycle gear
Meaning of “A” version: Nosegear
Exception: RV-3A—wing modified model
Why no RV-5? There is one. Single-seat two-stroke powered. Never produced.
The RV-11? Motor glider said to be under development.
RV-13? Nobody builds a model 13. Come on.
Number of completed RV kits: more than 10,000
Included in most RV kits: all formed aluminum, powder-coated steel parts, molded canopy and fiberglass fairings
Hours to complete RV-14 (according to Van’s): 1,100-1,200
Hours to complete four seater RV-10: approximately 2,000
Huge change w/ intro. of RV-7: all holes pre-punched
Recent kits: rivet holes aligned—one way to assemble them
Quickest build time ever: RV-12, one week to first flight, AirVenture 2018
Quickest build customer kit: 85 days (RV-6, no pre-punching!)
Longest build time (according to Van’s): several RV-3 builders still working on theirs 30+ years later
Year of RV-3 discontinuance: 1996
Reason: structural concerns
Reintroduction: 1999
Improvements: new wing design with new spar; kits upgraded, too