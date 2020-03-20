Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week: Clear? by Steve Zimmermann

In this week’s Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week, contributor Steve Zimmermann shares a photo of things on the ground—his specialty is air-to-ground photography—the identity of which at first stumped us. Huh? They are, we quickly figured out, giant wind turbine propellers, ready for installation on windmill generators. (Note the pickup truck at upper left for scale.) For more great stuff from Zimmermann, check out our gallery of some of his greatest air-to-ground shots. Zimmermann, by the way, also served as guest judge for our Plane & Pilot Your Flying World Photo Contest.