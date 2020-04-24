Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week From Ana Mosquera

If you were looking for a ray of optimism today, we’ve got just the thing for you.

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week couldn’t have come at a better time. With so much bad news we’re all looking for a ray of hope. And this photo reflects that in living color.

This photo of a rainbow perfectly framing the wing of a Piper Cherokee was taken by Ana Mosquera from the PA-28 she was flying. Below is Merritt Island, Florida, located along the Atlantic Coast. We don’t know if Ana intentionally maneuvered the plane in order to get the rainbow perfectly aligned or not, but either way, it’s a perfect way to start the weekend. Thanks, Ana!