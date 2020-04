This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week comes to us courtesy of a Boston Logan Airport International Airport controller. While the author remains anonymous, we think we know about a little bit about what’s in their heart, and while ATIS is supposed to be essential information, we’d argue that this qualifies. Stay safe and strong, friends.

Pilot Dresses As Captain Morgan For Final Flight

Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week From Jackie Steiner