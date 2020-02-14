Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week: Love Means Hearing Protection!

This week’s Plane & Pilot Photo of the week was shared with us by Oregon pilot Ryan Neil, and it's a good reminder, number one, that it’s never too early to take your kiddo flying! It should also serve to remind us that everyone needs hearing protection on every flight. Here, Ryan and Kailyn’s daughter Kora does what airplanes often make babies do: daydream about that day when she'll get to do the flying! Scroll down if you’re wondering what kind of a plane Kora is being chauffeured about in, and to see Kailyn and Kora and the happy flying fam together.

Baby Kora