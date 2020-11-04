Plane & Pilot Survey: Pilots and Politics

Advertisement

With the United States presidential election at a high boil right now, we thought it would be a good time to see how what many describe as political polarization has affected your flying.

Aviation And Politics The political polarization in the world Has not affected my flying life at all. Has only marginally affected my flying life. Has very significantly affected my flying life.

How have political disagreements affected your relationships with otherwise good flying friends? There’s been no effect at all. We might joke or briefly butt heads, but it’s all about the flying. It’s become a somewhat negative element of my flying relationships. It’s pretty much ruined the social element of flying for me.

Have you ended flying friendships online or in real life because of political disagreements? Nope. All good. Just a few. More than a few. Lots.

Do you think the political polarization at play right now will have long-term effects on your flying friendships? Not at all. Not much. These things blow over. Some very real, lasting negative effect, unfortunately. It’s pretty much changed things forever.

Which of the following best describes your feelings about the current state of affairs? Flying makes everything better. I’m not a pilot.



Thanks for taking our survey!

To state the obvious, at Plane & Pilot we pride ourselves on being on top of politics only as it relates to airplanes! Users fees, closing airports, airworthiness directives and pilot enforcement actions—we’ve got strong opinions about all those things and share them unabashedly. The rest of it? Well, there are plenty of websites and social media places (way too many, we’d say) where people can spar. Here it’s all bout the flying. We are curious, however, to hear how politics has affected your flying life. And we thought you might be interested in seeing what your fellow pilots are saying about that, too.